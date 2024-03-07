



PRESENTED BY APG

If you’ve hit a wall with your search engine rankings, Keever SEO could be the lever you need. Known for their pragmatic, data-driven SEO strategies, this agency has carved out a niche for elevating businesses like yours to new digital heights. This article unpacks the Keever SEO toolbox—prepare to explore practical strategies that have earned them industry accolades and client trust.

About Keever SEO

Established in 2015 by entrepreneur, internationally recognized SEO expert, and online reputation management mastermind Scott Keever, Keever SEO is a multi-award-winning digital marketing agency for businesses of all sizes. With a specialization in SEO, Local SEO, and online reputation management, Keever SEO helps clients gain more targeted traffic and revenue through data-driven SEO strategies. Keever SEO is one of the fastest-growing digital marketing agencies in the US and has helped hundreds of businesses secure prominent Page 1 rankings on Google.

Keever SEO’s success is deeply rooted in its specialization in SEO, Local SEO, and online reputation management. The agency’s data-driven SEO strategies have helped hundreds of businesses secure prominent Page 1 rankings on Google, leading to an increase in targeted traffic and revenue. No matter the size or industry, Keever SEO has proven its ability to elevate businesses to new heights of digital success.

Keever SEO was formally Scott Keever SEO. The brand change reflects the companies evolution as one of the fastest growing digital marketing agencies. You can visit the official Keever SEO site here.

Meet Scott Keever: The Visionary Behind Keever SEO

Scott Keever is an entrepreneur, internationally recognized SEO expert, online reputation mastermind, and member of the Forbes Agency Council.

He is the founder of award-winning digital marketing agencies: Keever SEO, ASAP Digital Marketing, and Pool Pros Marketing.

The entrepreneurial journey of Scott Keever extended beyond the establishment of Keever SEO. His passion for digital marketing led to the creation of other entities such as ASAP Digital Marketing and Pool Pros Marketing, further solidifying his reputation as an innovative leader in the digital marketing industry. Scott’s ventures are marked by a commitment to excellence, a trait that is palpable in every project he undertakes.

Beyond the confines of his own companies, Scott’s expertise is widely acknowledged. His affiliation with the Forbes Agency Council since November 2019 and the Entrepreneur Leadership Network is a testament to his recognized expertise in the digital marketing realm. These memberships, reserved for the elite in the industry, underline his standing as a trusted authority in the field. To learn more about his services, contact Scott.

Scott Keever, an entrepreneur internationally recognized SEO expert, is more than your typical entrepreneur. His illustrious journey in the realm of digital marketing has earned him memberships in esteemed organizations like the Forbes Agency Council and Entrepreneur Leadership Network. These affiliations are a testament to his mastery of the digital marketing space and his commitment to staying ahead of the curve.

Every successful enterprise is driven by a visionary, and for Keever SEO, that visionary is none other than Scott Keever. His strategic direction, commitment to clients, and relentless pursuit of innovation have shaped Keever SEO into the award-winning agency it is today.

You can visit the official site of Scott Keever here.

Award-Winning Expertise

The excellence of Keever SEO, a winning digital marketing agency and award-winning seo agency, has not gone unnoticed. The agency has received multiple accolades that add to its credibility and prestige. Among these is the honor of four UpCity National Excellence Awards, a recognition that spotlights the agency’s exceptional digital marketing services.

The National Excellence Award from UpCity is a significant achievement, and Keever SEO continued its winning streak from 2020 to 2023. This consecutive achievement underscores the agency’s unwavering commitment to excellence and its ability to consistently deliver award-winning digital marketing results that exceed client expectations.

In addition to national accolades, Keever SEO’s expertise has also been recognized at a local level. The agency’s work in Tampa earned them the Local Excellence Award. Moreover, Keever SEO’s reputation as a Top SEO Agency is further solidified with five such awards under its belt. These regional and national recognitions attest to Keever SEO’s prowess in the digital marketing field.

Specializations: Local SEO and Online Reputation Management

The competitive edge of Keever SEO stems from its specialized services tailored to meet individual client needs. One such service is Local SEO, designed to help businesses outperform their competitors at a local level, thereby maximizing their reach and visibility. This service is particularly beneficial for businesses looking to establish a strong local presence and dominate their regional market.

Online reputation management is another area where Keever SEO excels. Scott Keever’s team is adept at managing the online reputations of high-profile individuals, including celebrities, athletes, and business moguls. In the digital world, where a single negative review can tarnish a reputation, this service is crucial for maintaining a positive public image.

The agency employs a meticulous process for online reputation management. This includes:

• Initial assessments

• Tailored content development

• Search engine optimization

• Consistent monitoring and management

This comprehensive approach ensures a pristine digital image, allowing clients to focus on what they do best.

Data-Driven Approach to SEO Success

Data is the driving force behind Keever SEO’s strategies. With Google Analytics and Google Adwords certifications, the agency ensures that its methods adhere to Google-approved practices. These data-driven strategies go beyond improving rankings; they enhance user experience and performance, contributing to increased targeted traffic and revenue.

Keever SEO’s commitment to continuous improvement is evident in its analytics and reporting services. Performance metrics such as website traffic and user interaction are meticulously tracked, allowing the agency to measure SEO success and make necessary adjustments for ongoing improvement.

Understanding the competition is another aspect that Keever SEO places great emphasis on. Their competitor analysis service helps businesses identify their market positioning, understand their competitors’ strategies, and uncover opportunities to surpass them. This service is instrumental in the agency’s approach to SEO and has contributed to its proven track record of securing over 100 websites with prominent Page 1 rankings on Google.

Customized Solutions for Established Businesses

Offering personalized SEO strategy development to cater to the specific goals and target audiences of established businesses is what Keever SEO prides itself on. The agency caters to businesses with a minimum marketing budget of $1000 per month, ensuring a tailored approach to meet their unique needs and objectives.

The SEO company offers a wide array of services aimed at ensuring a well-rounded and effective online presence on various online platforms. These services include:

• Technical SEO

• Content strategy

• Link building

• Local SEO

By offering a comprehensive set of services, Keever SEO ensures that established businesses can fortify their online presence and reach their target audience more effectively.

Keever SEO’s clients receive personalized attention, which sets the agency apart from larger, more impersonal agencies. The agency ensures measurable improvements in sales and online exposure, proving that their SEO packages are justified and bring tangible results, including more targeted traffic.

Keever SEO’s commitment to delivering personalized solutions and measurable results makes it an ideal partner for businesses looking to elevate their digital marketing efforts.

Expanding Your Digital Footprint with Keever SEO

The online visibility of its clients has been significantly enhanced by Keever SEO. The agency has worked with businesses of various sizes and high-profile individuals, transforming their online presence and making them more visible in the digital landscape.

Beyond SEO, Keever SEO offers full-service digital marketing offerings. These include web design, search engine ranking, and pay-per-click advertising. By providing a comprehensive suite of services, Keever SEO ensures that its clients have a competitive advantage in the digital marketplace.

Keever SEO’s commitment to delivering top-notch expertise, clear communication, and ethical marketing practices is evident in its 150+ Five-Star Google Reviews. The agency’s customized solutions, combined with its dedication to client satisfaction, make it a preferred choice for businesses aiming to:

• Expand their digital footprint

• Increase online visibility

• Drive targeted traffic to their website

• Generate leads and conversions

• Improve search engine rankings

Summary

Keever SEO has proven itself as a leader in the realm of digital marketing. With its data-driven approach, specialization in Local SEO and online reputation management, and commitment to client satisfaction, Keever SEO has revolutionized how businesses perceive and experience digital marketing. The agency’s accolades and positive client testimonials further attest to its expertise and consistent delivery of exceptional results.

In a digital world where standing out is paramount, partnering with Keever SEO can be a game-changer. Whether you’re an established business looking to expand your digital footprint or a high-profile individual seeking to maintain a pristine online image, Keever SEO has the expertise and personalized solutions to help you soar. Discover the potential of your business today with a free consultation at Keever SEO.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Keever SEO do?

Keever SEO is a search engine optimization company providing data-driven search engine marketing results. Keever SEO is an award-winning SEO agency.

Who is the Founder of Keever SEO?

Scott Keever is the founder and CEO of Keever SEO.

Where is Keever SEO located?

Keever SEO has locations across the country including Cincinnati, OH, Tampa, FL, and Miami, FL.

How Much Does Keever SEO Cost?

Keever SEO offers monthly SEO services starting at $1000 per month.

Who is Scott Keever?

Scott Keever is an entrepreneur, internationally recognized SEO expert, online reputation mastermind, and member of the Forbes Agency Council. He is the founder of award-winning digital marketing agencies: Keever SEO, ASAP Digital Marketing, and Pool Pros Marketing.

What awards has Keever SEO won?

Keever SEO has won the Upcity National Excellence Award from 2020-2023 and the Local Excellence Award for its performance in Tampa and Cincinnati from 2020-2023. This showcases the company's consistent excellence in SEO.

This content was published as part of a marketing partnership between PhillyVoice Media and APG. PhillyVoice.com’s newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content.