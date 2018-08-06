More Culture:

August 06, 2018

South Jersey teacher pays Wawa bill for broke Keith Urban

Keith Urban Concert Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

Keith Urban performs at the 2018 CMA Music Fest at Nissan Stadium on June 9, 2018 in Nashville.

Country star Keith Urban is a four-time Grammy award-winning artist with an estimated net worth in the range of $75 million, and a wife named Nicole Kidman.

But damned if Ruth Reed isn't paying for that man's Wawa.

Urban was in Camden on Friday night to perform in front of thousands at the BB&T Pavilion, which he later said he almost called the PB&J Pavilion. The Kiwi sensation recorded a Facebook "Thank You" message for the city on the way to the next stop on his tour.

Apart from concert highlights like "Long Hot Summer," "Stupid Boy," and this cotton candy man dancing to Taylor Swift before the show, the best moment of Urban's visit to South Jersey was a stop at a Wawa in Burlington County. That's where he met Ruth Reed.

Facebook Keith UrbanMedford 08055/Facebook

Medford substitute teacher Ruth Reed takes a photo with country star Keith Urban outside of a Wawa.

What seemed to be a sweet picture with an artist who appreciates his fans turned into a more hilarious tale. Reed took her story to Instagram, and the post was later shared by a former Medford student of hers.

Ruth saw the resemblance but apparently did not believe that Urban was actually Urban. She even asked him to produce Kidman as proof of his identity. 

"He finally said that I could ask his bodyguard," Reed wrote. "It was then that I realized what an idiot I was. He graciously allowed me to get my picture taken with him. Another Ruth Reed moment!"

Why is Keith Urban short on pocket change? We don't know what he bought at Wawa, but it's safe to say the world needs more Ruth Reed moments.

