More Culture:

August 06, 2018

Jon Bon Jovi meets his lobster namesake while hawking Hampton Water rosé with son Jesse

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Jon Bon Jovi
Bon Jovi David Bergman /for PhillyVoice

Bon Jovi in New York

Jon Bon Jovi met a 19-pound lobster named after him on Saturday, giving the song "Rock Lobster" a whole new meaning. All seriousness aside, with his new name, Bon Jovi, will the lobster sing "Livin' on a Prayer" to the other lobsters for emotional support? 

via GIPHY

Bon Jovi, the man, was doing an in-store promotion at a Long Island supermarket for his new rosé, Hampton Water. He crafted the wine with his son, recent graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Jesse Bongiovi, 23. The rosé has received critical acclaim, and according to Bongiovi, the rosé got its name from a running joke he has with his friends. Apparently, people drink so much rosé in the Hamptons, they call every rosé "Hampton water."

RELATED READS: Dennis will be back for the new season of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' after all | ANTIFA protesters confront conservative activists Charlie Kirk, Candace Owens at Philly restaurant |Penn, Bon Jovi, Eagles help to save Ben Franklin's gravesite damaged by pennies 

According to the website, the rosé is made in the south of France, and includes a blend of Grenache, Cinsault and Mourvèdre grapes. If you want to try the wine, it’s available at several locations around Philadelphia, including Wegman’s in Cherry Hill, N.J. For a more detailed list, check out their site.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Odd News Jon Bon Jovi Long Island New York Lobster Wine Drinks Rosé

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Angelo Cataldi: Is first-place Phillies manager Gabe Kapler crazy like a fox, or just plain crazy?
080618_Phillies-Kapler_usat

Politics

Meal interrupted

Owens and Kirk Philadelphia

Eagles

How many future Hall of Famers are on the Eagles' current roster?
080618JasonPeters

Health Stories

Lifeguard recounts how Wildwood beach helped him battle colon cancer
Cure_at_the_shore

Sponsored

Yoga on the Mat: Every Monday at Independence LIVE
Limited - Yoga on the Mat

Mental Health

Are Snapchat filters causing an increase in body dysmorphic disorder?
Person holding mirror

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1825 & up -- Ireland Weeklong Guided Trip
Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - St Petersburg Florida

Deals & Tips -- Late Summer & Fall Stays at Florida's Top Beaches

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.