More News:

August 06, 2018

ANTIFA protesters confront conservative activists Charlie Kirk, Candace Owens at Philly restaurant

Kirk tells PhillyVoice that he declined to press charges when police offered the option

By Emily Rolen and Brian Hickey
Politics Protesters
Owens and Kirk Philadelphia @RealCandaceO/Twitter

Protesters confronted conservative activists Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA at Green Eggs Cafe in Philadelphia on Monday.

ANTIFA protesters confronted the founder of the pro-Trump Republican organization Turning Point USA and its communications director as they attempted to eat breakfast at a Philadelphia restaurant Monday morning.

Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens – the organization's communications director and herself a conservative commentator and pro-Trump activist – were at Green Eggs Cafe, near 13th and Locust streets in the Gayborhood. 

When word got out where the duo was dining, protesters arrived and made themselves loudly heard.

Kirk and Owens posted on social media about the incident, which include a lot of yelling and chanting and Kirk being doused with a bottle of water. 

Per Owens, the pair “got ATTACKED and protested by ANTIFA for eating breakfast.”

In a video posted to Candace Owens' Twitter account, Philadelphia police officers can be seen attempting to separate the pair from the protesters chanting, "F*** white supremacy." 

"We love the police, we love America, we love the USA," Owens yells back into the crowd.

After the incident,. Kirk told PhillyVoice he and Owens had been in Philadelphia to meet with Turning Point USA board members and business meetings.

"We were peacefully and quietly enjoying breakfast and then they mobilized their mob against us," Kirk said. He and Owens had arrived at Green Eggs at 8 a.m., Kirk said, just as the restaurant had opened.

Kirk noted that "something was thrown at me simultaneously with the water" but he was unsure as to what it was. He also said that police gave them the opportunity to press charges "but I chose not to."

He had described the confrontation further on Twitter earlier in the morning, posting that "Within 20 mins ANTIFA mobilized a protest, started screaming at us, attacked us, & threatened death against us."

Turning Point USA, a conservative nonprofit Kirk founded in 2012, has been mobilizing students and other young voters across more than 1,300 college campuses in the U.S. to vote for conservative candidates. Kirk and Owens have been praised and criticized for their support of President Donald Trump. 

A tweet sent from the account @PhillyANTIFA, called Kirk a "neo-fascist" and said Kirk visited Philadelphia "in a heat wave so some hydration enthusiasts gave him a drenching."

Monday's incident follows Saturday's Black the Blue rally in support of police officers at the National Constitution Center, which attracted a conservative crowd, including activist Scott Presler, who got his tires slashed in Philadelphia while attending the rally. 

Follow Emily & Brian on Twitter @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Emily Rolen and Brian Hickey

Read more Politics Protesters Gayborhood Center City Philadelphia Republicans Antifa Conservatives

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Angelo Cataldi: Is first-place Phillies manager Gabe Kapler crazy like a fox, or just plain crazy?
080618_Phillies-Kapler_usat

Politics

Meal interrupted

Owens and Kirk Philadelphia

Eagles

How many future Hall of Famers are on the Eagles' current roster?
080618JasonPeters

Health Stories

Lifeguard recounts how Wildwood beach helped him battle colon cancer
Cure_at_the_shore

Sponsored

Yoga on the Mat: Every Monday at Independence LIVE
Limited - Yoga on the Mat

Mental Health

Are Snapchat filters causing an increase in body dysmorphic disorder?
Person holding mirror

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1825 & up -- Ireland Weeklong Guided Trip
Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - St Petersburg Florida

Deals & Tips -- Late Summer & Fall Stays at Florida's Top Beaches

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.