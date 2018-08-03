Dennis will be back for the new season of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' after all

Glenn Howerton’s role in the newest season of ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ had been a subject to relentless speculation for months after the finale of Season 12 left the future of his character, Dennis Reynolds, in the balance.

But during a panel at the Television Critics Award press tour Friday, the cast of Always Sunny — minus Howerton himself — apparently confirmed that Dennis isn’t gone for good:

Cue the Always Sunny fans’ unanimous rejoicing.

With plenty on his plate elsewhere, including his NBC show “AP Bio” being renewed for a second season, Howerton’s commitment to being the same core member of the show was understandably in question.

This tweet from January certainly didn’t help matters:

But in the end, it appears it was much ado about nothing.

Of course, this is business as usual for a voracious fanbase: It’s been a busy few months for Always Sunny news as anticipation grows ahead Season 13.

We found out that professional yeller Jason Kelce might be part of a Super Bowl-centric episode, which promises to be something special if the show’s Phillies World Series episode is any indicator.

A mobile app seems to be on its way later this year, although the download date is still up in the air.