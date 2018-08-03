More Culture:

August 03, 2018

Dennis will be back for the new season of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' after all

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Television
Glenn Howerton USA Today Birdie Thompson/AdMedia via SIPA

Glenn Howerton. 2018 NBCUniversal Winter Press Tour held at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena.

Glenn Howerton’s role in the newest season of ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ had been a subject to relentless speculation for months after the finale of Season 12 left the future of his character, Dennis Reynolds, in the balance.

But during a panel at the Television Critics Award press tour Friday, the cast of Always Sunny — minus Howerton himself — apparently confirmed that Dennis isn’t gone for good:

Cue the Always Sunny fans’ unanimous rejoicing.

With plenty on his plate elsewhere, including his NBC show “AP Bio” being renewed for a second season, Howerton’s commitment to being the same core member of the show was understandably in question.

RELATED: Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson kept relationship secret from 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' cast mates

This tweet from January certainly didn’t help matters:

But in the end, it appears it was much ado about nothing.

RELATED: Beyoncé and Jay-Z wait out the rain; New Jersey show runs into Friday morning

Of course, this is business as usual for a voracious fanbase: It’s been a busy few months for Always Sunny news as anticipation grows ahead Season 13.

We found out that professional yeller Jason Kelce might be part of a Super Bowl-centric episode, which promises to be something special if the show’s Phillies World Series episode is any indicator.

RELATED: 'The Sandlot' is coming back for a prequel with original writer David Mickey Evans

A mobile app seems to be on its way later this year, although the download date is still up in the air. 

And we’ll be seeing a new, somehow even-more-jacked edition of Rob McElhenney’s character, Mac, who’s sporting a physique that impresses pro baseball players who might want to have a catch.

The 13th season of Always Sunny debuts Sept. 5  on FXX.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @@adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Television Philadelphia It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Glenn Howerton

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Five players who have impressed through the first week of Eagles training camp
080318DarrenSproles

Crime

Police: Pennsylvania babysitters tortured four children, forced girls to drink urine
Bradford County babysitters

Eagles

Malcolm Jenkins grew up trying to be like Eagles' Brian Dawkins – and, boy, has he succeeded
080218_Malcolm-Jenkins_PV

Lawsuits

Cyclist sues Center City hotel and its valet parking manager to stop blocking bike lane
08012018_Fairfield_13thStreet_JT

Food & Drink

Federal Donuts rolls out six special donuts in honor of Phish's return to Camden
PHISH federal donuts

Food & Drink

Recipes for watermelon cocktails you can easily make at home
Watermelon cocktail

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1825 & up -- Ireland Weeklong Guided Trip
Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - St Petersburg Florida

Deals & Tips -- Late Summer & Fall Stays at Florida's Top Beaches

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.