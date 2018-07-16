More Culture:

July 16, 2018

New 'Always Sunny' season will have a Super Bowl LII episode, may feature Jason Kelce

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Television
060818JasonKelce Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports

"Donald Trump... Has tiny hands!"

As the countdown to Season 13 of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" continues, we know at least one thing to expect: The Paddy's Pub crew will be celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl LII victory.

RELATED: Eagles' Jason Kelce to host A Night of Philly Music | There's about to be a mobile game for 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

Uproxx editor Brian Grubb released details from an "Always Sunny" press release listing some plot points to expect, including "the greatest moment in Philadelphia sports history."

This teaser only feeds into speculation that the unofficial Mayor of Philadelphia, Eagles center Jason Kelce, could make a cameo next season. Last May Kelce appeared on Rob McElhenney's Instagram, playing Fat Mac, sorta, on the "Always Sunny" set.

The press release gives a few other hints at what to expect, including Charlie hoping to have a child with The Waitress, Mac setting out "to understand his newfound sexuality," and Dee taking "feminism to new heights."

While there aren't any other details to comb over yet, the show did release a preview poster last Friday the 13th on point with the date. Any chance that's Dennis in the doorway?

The show will premiere on FXX Wednesday September 5, the day before the Philadelphia Eagles season starts against the Atlanta Falcons. 

