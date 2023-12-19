More News:

December 19, 2023

Kelly Drive in East Falls remains closed due to flooding as region continues to dry off from storm

John Paul Titlow
By John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff
A stretch of Kelly Drive in the East Falls neighborhood of Philadelphia remained closed on Tuesday morning due to flooding from an overnight storm that dropped three inches of rain on the city the day before.

The rain may have stopped, but its impact was still being felt in parts of the city on Tuesday morning. 

Nearly 24 hours after a storm system caused flooding and power outages throughout the region, a stretch of Kelly Drive in East Falls remained closed to traffic, the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management said early Tuesday morning

The busy roadway was closed during Tuesday's morning rush hour between Falls Bridge and Hunting Park because of flooding from the Schuylkill River, city officials said. The city said crews would work to remove debris and mud from the road once the water receded, which was beginning to happen early Tuesday. 

Rain from the storm began Sunday evening and in some places lasted well into midday Monday. In addition to flooding, thousands of PECO and Atlantic City Electric customers lost power.

The storm dumped a total of 3 inches of rain on Philadelphia and of the suburbs got as much as 4 inches of rain.

