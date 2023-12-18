Heavy rains cause flooding, power outages throughout Philadelphia region

The Philadelphia area woke up to a host of weather-related disruptions on Monday after heavy rains drenched the region overnight.



Flooding, road closures, power outages and flight delays were reported throughout Philadelphia and several nearby counties in Southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey as the rain continued to fall early Monday morning. As of 8:30 a.m., a Flood Warning was in effect for Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, Bucks, Gloucester, Burlington, Camden and Mercer counties.

For many, the Monday morning commute proved more challenging than normal as rain water flooded roadways throughout the region. In Philadelphia, a stretch of Delaware Avenue between Christian and Race streets was closed early Monday due to flooding, the city’s Office of Emergency Management said in a tweet.

Driving conditions along a stretch of I-76 near Montgomery Drive were also impacted by the rainy weather.

Flooding also led to road closures and traffic delays across the Philadelphia suburbs and South Jersey. In Camden, an ambulance that was dispatched to carry out water rescues got stuck in the floodwaters in the early morning hours, according to 6ABC. Rising floodwaters also shut down roads in Lower Moreland Township in Montgomery County, multiple locations in Bucks County and Doylestown, according to CBS Philadelphia. The rain also complicated efforts to repair a large sink hole that recently formed on Route 202 in King of Prussia.

The city and several nearby counties remained under a Coastal Flood Warning until at least 9 a.m, the OEM said. Meanwhile, several parts of South Jersey closer to the coast were under a Wind Advisory as officials said wind gusts of up to 60 mph were possible, according to 6ABC’s AccuWeather report.

There were a total of 10 flight delays and two cancelations at Philadelphia International Airport, according to live data from Flight Aware.

PennDOT continued issuing warnings of several potential travel delays throughout the morning, including additional flooding on Delaware Avenue near Richmond Street and various incidents of flooding in Chester County.

The wet, windy weather also had an impact on utility service throughout the region. As of 8 a.m., PECO reported 123 active power outages affecting 2,424 customers, while Atlantic City Electric customers grappled with nearly 300 outages impacting service for 2,462 people throughout South Jersey.

The rain was expected to continue in some places until around midday on Monday.