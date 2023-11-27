Philly hasn’t seen snow in a record-breaking stretch of time, but that could change soon

For Philadelphians dreaming of a white Christmas, the long wait is starting to feel more like a nightmare. As the planet warms and its climate becomes less predictable, snowfall has become more scarce in the Philly region. But data suggests that things may change this winter.



The Philadelphia region has gone 667 days without substantial snowfall — that is, without seeing one inch or more of snow — according to FOX Weather and the National Weather Service. This lengthy dry spell for winter precipitation breaks the area’s previous record of 661 days without snowfall. However, December and February could bring around three feet of snow to the Keystone State, according to a predictive analysis from PA Weather Action.

After a relatively snowless 2021-2022 winter season, Philadelphians’ hopes for a snow day were dashed once again last winter. By mid-January of 2023, the region had still not seen any substantial snowfall, leading many to wonder if Philly could have seen its first completely snow-free winter since 1973.

That concern was assuaged when snow finally hit the ground in Philadelphia, its suburbs and South Jersey in early February this year. Still, the area only got less than a third of an inch of accumulation during the course of that brief overnight snowfall.

All told, it's been an unusually long period without snow for any major Northeast city — let alone one where sports fans once infamously pelted Santa Claus with snowballs during an Eagles game.

This winter could be different. While the 2023-2024 winter season is expected to have its unseasonably warm moments, the Philadelphia region could see around 25 total inches of snowfall this winter, according to PA Weather Action’s predictions. That’s relatively low compared to other parts of the state – Montrose could see up to 83 inches this winter, while parts of southwestern Pennsylvania could get up to 120.

Philadelphia may not be expected to see record snowfall this winter — certainly nothing quite like the blizzard that famously slammed the region nearly 30 years ago — but for Philly residents yearning to walk through the city’s snow-covered streets or sled down the Art Museum steps, any sign of snowflakes will be well worth the wait.