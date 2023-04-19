There are Kenny Gainwell No. 0 jerseys for sale on the Eagles' website

UPDATE: Per the Eagles, Kenny Gainwell is sticking with No. 14. 🤷‍♂️

Earlier this offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles proposed an NFL rule change that would allow players to wear the number 0, which passed. The player that I felt made the most sense for a switch to 0 was Kenny Gainwell on the premise that he is a potentially ascending player, and his current number (14) is a bad number for a running back.

No announcement has been made on who will wear the No. 0, but Gainwell's jersey is available in 0 on the Eagles' store website.

It is also available on other team paraphernalia sites, like Fanatics, for example. After conducting a search of about a dozen other players on the Eages' store website, none of their jerseys are also available in 0.

My analysis: The switch to 0 is huge for Gainwell's brand, if he is indeed now No. 0.

You're welcome for this invaluable service. h/t to @themagneticfool for the tip.

