More Sports:

April 19, 2023

There are Kenny Gainwell No. 0 jerseys for sale on the Eagles' website

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Kenny-Gainwell-Eagles-Chiefs-Super-Bowl-2023-NFL.jpg Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Kenny Gainwell

UPDATE: Per the Eagles, Kenny Gainwell is sticking with No. 14. 🤷‍♂️

Earlier this offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles proposed an NFL rule change that would allow players to wear the number 0, which passed. The player that I felt made the most sense for a switch to 0 was Kenny Gainwell on the premise that he is a potentially ascending player, and his current number (14) is a bad number for a running back.

No announcement has been made on who will wear the No. 0, but Gainwell's jersey is available in 0 on the Eagles' store website

041923KennyGainwell

It is also available on other team paraphernalia sites, like Fanatics, for example. After conducting a search of about a dozen other players on the Eages' store website, none of their jerseys are also available in 0.

My analysis: The switch to 0 is huge for Gainwell's brand, if he is indeed now No. 0.

You're welcome for this invaluable service. h/t to @themagneticfool for the tip.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Kenny Gainwell

Videos

Featured

Limited - Crawford County - Boat on Lake

Visit Crawford County, PA — where history is weaved into rolling hills, valleys, and breathtaking scenery
Limited - Theatre Exile - Abandon Main image

Theatre Exile presents “Abandon” by James Ijames

Just In

Must Read

Marijuana

Atlantic City's first recreational marijuana shop set to open on 4/20
Atlantic City Recreational Marijuana

Sponsored

The beloved ‘Coppélia’ recaptures audiences
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet presents ‘Coppélia’

Illness

The latest COVID-19 variant is giving people pink eye, doctors say
COVID-19 Pink Eye

Eagles

A look at 10 running backs who could interest the Eagles in the 2023 NFL Draft
041823JahmyrGibbs

Lifestyle

Montgomery County student wins first junior master builder competition at Legoland New York
legoland junior master builder

Entertainment

Tegan and Sara, Old Crow Medicine Show lead 2023 XPoNential Music Festival lineup
WXPN Music Festival

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved