Man, 54, shot and killed by dirt bike riders in Kensington, police say

A 54-year-old man was fatally shot by a group of dirt bike riders in Kensington on Monday night, according to police.

Shortly before 8 p.m., the man was with eight other people at Potter and Huntingdon streets when the dirt bike riders drove up, opened fire and then fled, police said. The man, who was shot multiple times, was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital at 8:22 p.m.

None of the people with the man were injured, police said.

Police said six suspects fled on dirt bikes and a moped, FOX29 reported. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told 6ABC that two people were riding each vehicle.

Investigators said 41 shots were fired by at least two semiautomatic weapons, based on shell casings found at the scene. The shooting was caught on surveillance footage, police said.

No suspects have been arrested and no weapons have been recovered, police said. Anyone with knowledge of the incident can call the police department's homicide detectives at (215) 686-3334 or leave a tip by calling (215) 686-TIPS.

Earlier this year, Philly police committed to cracking down on illegal dirt bikes and ATVs, which are prevalent on Philadelphia streets. Police have said they are among the "biggest drivers" of quality of life complaints.