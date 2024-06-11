More News:

June 11, 2024

Man, 54, shot and killed by dirt bike riders in Kensington, police say

The suspects fled on their vehicles after firing at least 41 shots at Potter and Huntingdon streets. Investigators say the shooting was caught by surveillance cameras.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
Kensington bike shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A 54-year-old man was fatally shot by a group of dirt bike riders at Potter and Huntingdon streets in Kensington on Monday night, police say. He was with eight other people; none of them were injured.

A 54-year-old man was fatally shot by a group of dirt bike riders in Kensington on Monday night, according to police. 

Shortly before 8 p.m., the man was with eight other people at Potter and Huntingdon streets when the dirt bike riders drove up, opened fire and then fled, police said. The man, who was shot multiple times, was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital at 8:22 p.m.

MORE: Philly police to enter enforcement phase of city's plan targeting drugs, violence in Kensington

None of the people with the man were injured, police said.

Police said six suspects fled on dirt bikes and a moped, FOX29 reported. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told 6ABC that two people were riding each vehicle. 

Investigators said 41 shots were fired by at least two semiautomatic weapons, based on shell casings found at the scene. The shooting was caught on surveillance footage, police said. 

No suspects have been arrested and no weapons have been recovered, police said. Anyone with knowledge of the incident can call the police department's homicide detectives at (215) 686-3334 or leave a tip by calling (215) 686-TIPS.

Earlier this year, Philly police committed to cracking down on illegal dirt bikes and ATVs, which are prevalent on Philadelphia streets. Police have said they are among the "biggest drivers" of quality of life complaints.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Shootings Kensington Crime Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

It's Happening with Snooki and Joey

June 28: It's Happening with Snooki & Joey
Limited - Visit NJ - Resorts

Atlantic City Wows: Stay in walking distance of the Steel Pier.

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Sen. John Fetterman, wife Gisele involved in car crash on I-70 in Maryland
Fetterman car crash

Sponsored

Wells Fargo Center named a "Best Venue"
Limited - Wells Fargo Center - Branded Exterior

Healthy Eating

The Planetary Health Diet reduces risk of early death and helps the environment; here's what it entails
planetary health diet

Music

Lower Merion native writes score for national parks 'road trip' doc
Lower Merion composer

Phillies

How, why the Phillies must upgrade their outfield this summer
0470_09132023_Phillies_Braves_Nick-Castellanos.jpg

Entertainment

Your 2024 guide to all the free outdoor movies in Philly this summer
Outdoor movies 2024

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved