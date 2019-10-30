More Sports:

October 30, 2019

Kevin Durant tells Donovan McNabb to 'relax' after former Eagles QB tweets about Brooklyn Nets

By Adam Hermann
Kevin Durant, thinking about tweeting.

Donovan McNabb's post-NFL career has consisted... of not a whole lot. He was fired by the NFL Network last January amid allegations of sexual harassment. Since then, it seems he's kind of just been hanging out.

This explains why, on Wednesday evening, McNabb decided to fire off a hot take about the just-formed Brooklyn Nets super team:

Sort of a weird tweet, although I'll give McNabb credit for tagging both players in the tweet. If you're going to spout off online, you might as well own it.

McNabb's comments were likely in response to a new Jackie MacMullan story over at ESPN about the notoriously high-maintenance Irving, and Durant's approach to dealing with his new point guard's temperament. For whatever reason, McNabb took MacMullan's description of the relationship as potentially cloudy, even though Durant made the situation seem perfectly amicable right now:

"'I look at Kyrie as somebody who is an artist,' Durant says. 'You have to leave him alone. You know what he'll bring to the table every night because he cares so much about the game.

"'Now, it might not be how other people want him to care about it. He has his way of doing things. I respect who he is and what he does. He has all the intangibles you want in a teammate and a great player. So, how he gets to the point to be ready for 7:30 every night, I'm supporting him 100 percent.'"

I read the story, and I don't see how McNabb came away thinking anything other than, "It sure will be interesting once these guys play together!"

But he did, and so he told the Internet. Durant, known for his inability to just put his dang phone down, replied late Wednesday night with one of his more succinct tweets:

McNabb didn't seem bothered by the MVP's prickliness, responding with a light-hearted GIF. The whole interaction is extremely silly and unnecessary, but here we are.

In other news, I'm going to start saying "Relax mcnabb" to anyone who gets on my nerves. It just rolls off the tongue. Thank you for never logging off, KD.

