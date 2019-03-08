Cooking class at Pizzeria Vetri lets kids be chefs

The Pizzeria Vetri location near the Philadelphia Museum of Art is hosting a cooking class for kids on Saturday, March 16.

Kids will get to make their own mini pizzas, watch the pies bake, then eat them. The restaurant's head chefs will guide the hands-on class and parents can help out, too.

Courtesy of/URBN Kids age 3 to 12 will get the most out of this experience.

Also, there will be coloring pages and snacks to keep kids occupied while waiting on their finished pizza masterpiece.

Tickets are $35. The price includes one child and one adult.

If there's more than one adult in your family attending, they will need to pay $10 upon arrival.

At the end of the event, a mini dough ball will be given to each kid to take home so they can keep working on their new skills.

Saturday, March 16

10 a.m. | $35 for one child and one adult

Pizzeria Vetri

1939 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, PA 19130



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.