March 08, 2019

Cooking class at Pizzeria Vetri lets kids be chefs

What's on the menu? Pizza!

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Cooking Classes
Parents and kids can have fun making pizza together, with the help of Pizzeria Vetri head chefs.

The Pizzeria Vetri location near the Philadelphia Museum of Art is hosting a cooking class for kids on Saturday, March 16.

Kids will get to make their own mini pizzas, watch the pies bake, then eat them. The restaurant's head chefs will guide the hands-on class and parents can help out, too.

Kids age 3 to 12 will get the most out of this experience.

Also, there will be coloring pages and snacks to keep kids occupied while waiting on their finished pizza masterpiece.

Tickets are $35. The price includes one child and one adult.

If there's more than one adult in your family attending, they will need to pay $10 upon arrival.

At the end of the event, a mini dough ball will be given to each kid to take home so they can keep working on their new skills.

Little Chefs Pizza Class

Saturday, March 16
10 a.m. | $35 for one child and one adult
Pizzeria Vetri
1939 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, PA 19130

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

