More News:

July 05, 2023

Kingsessing shooting suspect charged with murder; shared 'alarming' posts on social media, authorities say

Kimbrady Carriker, 40, 'set out to kill strangers,' Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner says

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Shootings
Kingsessing shooting charges Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Kimbrady Carriker, who allegedly killed five people while firing gunshots in the Kingsessing section of Southwest Philadelphia on Monday night, was charged with murder on Wednesday.

The Philadelphia man suspected of randomly opening fire in Southwest Philadelphia, killing five people and injuring four others, was charged in court Wednesday morning.

Kimbrady Carriker, 40, is being held without bail and faces five counts of first-degree murder, five counts of attempted murder and other charges related to reckless endangerment and illegal gun possession.

"This office is 100% committed to the vigorous prosecution of this mass killing, and we will do justice in court," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

On Monday night, Carriker allegedly opened fire on several blocks in Southwest Philadelphia near South 56th Street and Chester Avenue. 

The shooting, which police say was random, left one teenager and four men dead.

Dajuan Brown, 15, Lashyd Merrit, 20, Dymir Stanton, 29, and Ralph Moralis, 59, were all transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center after officers found them suffering from gunshot wounds. They all were pronounced dead shortly after.

The fifth fatality was Joseph Wamah Jr., a 31-year-old man who police believe was shot in his home. His father found him dead in his living room shortly after midnight Tuesday.

A 2-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy suffered gunshot wounds to the leg. They were also taken to Penn Presbyterian, where they were reported to be in stable condition. 

Two other victims, including Octavia Brown, the mother of the 2-year-old who was shot, were injured by glass. A bullet hit Brown's vehicle while she was driving and she suffered a severe injury to her eye, Assistant District Attorney Robert Wainwright said during Wednesday's briefing. Brown's other 2-year-old son also was injured by glass.

Carriker, who was reportedly wearing a ski mask and a bulletproof vest and had an AR-style rifle, handgun, multiple magazines and a police scanner, was chased by police before he was taken into custody on the 1600 block of South Frazier Street. 

Carriker was exhibiting alarming social media behavior before the shooting, including posting a video advertisement for a tactical weapons accessories company the morning of the shooting and previously posting multiple times about a perceived "loss of freedoms." In one post, he claimed community elders were "influencing the youth negatively. They are without a doubt promoting and participating in robbing, prostitution, scamming, and murder.” Carriker apparently told police the carried out the shooting "to clean up the neighborhood," CNN reported.

"We are even more concerned with disturbing messages found on the accused's social media page," Sheriff Rochelle Bilal told media members on Wednesday. 

"Let us use this opportunity to re-examine social media posts. If you see a post that raises a red flag, you must speak up and call the authorities immediately. This is our business, and we can't afford to stay silent. They are letting people know what they are about to do, and it is on all of us not to sit sound when we see these types of posts threatening to harm us, harm our communities, and harm our children. As the investigation continues, we ask the community's assistance to call and report suspicious activity, unlawful gun approaches, and anything threatening you and your family."

Sen. Sharif Street used Monday's shooting to campaign for Pennsylvania to enact safer gun laws that ban the purchase of AR-15s, enact stricter background checks and institute red flag laws. 

"This was someone who set out to kill strangers, which of course, has become way too common in the United States," Krasner said. 

Carriker is scheduled to appear in court on July 24.

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Shootings Kingsessing Homicides Philadelphia Police Shooting Death Southwest Philadelphia Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Catto Family Reunion 2023

Free college and the support you need to succeed
Limited - Ricketts Glen State Park Falls Trail

Enjoy an adventure in Central Pennsylvania: Columbia & Montour Counties

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Police identify five people killed in Kingsessing mass shooting
Mass shooting victims identified

Sponsored

Summer entertainment at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City
Limited - Ice Cube Ocean Resort

Eagles

Ranking the 10 most untouchable Philly athletes right now
Jalen-Hurts-Lane-Johnson_122721_USAT

Celebrities

Daryl Morey goes to Crumbl Cookies as Sixers stars party with Michael Rubin on Fourth of July
Sixers Party Rubin

Food & Drink

Blondie in Manayunk to transform into 'Barbie World' for 12-day extravaganza
blondie manayunk barbie

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved