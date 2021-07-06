More Events:

July 06, 2021

Kismet Bagels and Her Place collaborate on pop-up menu

Three bialy specials will be sold this weekend from the supper club's location in Rittenhouse

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Kismet and Her Place pop-up Courtesy of/Her Place

Kismet Bagels and Her Place are teaming up for a bialy pop-up this weekend. There will be a za’atar bialy with baked egg, a bialy topped with whipped feta and a zucchini bialy.

Jacob and Alexandra Cohen of Kismet Bagels and Amanda Shulman of Her Place, a pop-up supper club, have teamed up to create a few special breakfast items that will be for sale on Saturday, July 10, from 10 a.m. until noon.

Bialys and pop-tarts will be available at Her Place, located at 1740 Sansom St. in Rittenhouse.

For sale will be a za’atar bialy with baked egg, topped with zhug drizzle; a bialy topped with whipped feta and roasted cherry tomatoes; and a zucchini bialy with zucchini butter, pecorino and basil.

There also will be a pop-tart with blueberry and a Kismet Golden Milk Schmear glaze.

All four items will be sold as walk-up orders only on Saturday until noon, or through sell-out. Coffee from Vibrant Coffee Roasters will be available, too.

"We visited Her Place for dinner a few weeks ago, and we were blown away,Jacob Cohen said"The food was amazing of course, but even more so, we were blown away by Amanda’s passion, energy and clear love for what she does. It resonated very strongly with us, so we decided to move forward with this collaboration and pop-up. We’re very excited about this one."

