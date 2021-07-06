More Events:

July 06, 2021

The Wayward to host drag brunch this weekend

It’s a $35 prix fixe brunch menu, with the option to add on beverages throughout the event

By Sinead Cummings
Drag Brunch at The Wayward Courtesy of/HughE Dillon

The Wayward is hosting a drag brunch this weekend featuring Miss Brittany Lynn and Philly Drag Mafia.

Drag brunch will take place at The Wayward on Sunday, July 11.

There will be two shows featuring Philly Drag Mafia and hosted by Miss Brittany Lynn.

The first seating is at 11:30 a.m., with the show beginning at noon. The second seating will be at 2:30 p.m. and the show will start at 3 p.m.

The Wayward will have a $35 prix fixe brunch menu, with the option to add on beverages throughout the event. Tickets to the drag brunch can be purchased online.

Check out the event's menu below. The Wayward is located at 1170 Ludlow St.

Wayward Drag Brunch MenuCourtesy of/The Wayward

The menu for the July 11 drag brunch event at The Wayward.


