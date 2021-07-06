The Wayward to host drag brunch this weekend

Drag brunch will take place at The Wayward on Sunday, July 11.

There will be two shows featuring Philly Drag Mafia and hosted by Miss Brittany Lynn.

The first seating is at 11:30 a.m., with the show beginning at noon. The second seating will be at 2:30 p.m. and the show will start at 3 p.m.

The Wayward will have a $35 prix fixe brunch menu, with the option to add on beverages throughout the event. Tickets to the drag brunch can be purchased online.



Check out the event's menu below. The Wayward is located at 1170 Ludlow St.