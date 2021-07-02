White Dog Cafe to host dog-friendly ice cream cart, Dining Out for the Dogs

Artist Jay McClellan has partnered with White Dog Cafe to bring a dog-friendly ice cream cart to the restaurant's Haverford, Wayne and Glen Mills locations.

McClellan, whose colorful paintings of dogs hang inside the dog-themed restaurants, worked with Glen Mills executive chef Mike Sesler to create the dessert for dogs.

The ice cream cart will be at the Wayne restaurant on Wednesday, July 14, in Haverford on Wednesday, July 21 and then Glen Mills on Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 5:30-7 p.m. It also will make an appearance at the annual Dining Out for the Dogs event in August.

Dining Out for the Dogs helps benefits Alpha Bravo Canine, a local organization that provides service dogs to former military members with PTSD, free of charge.

Each August the White Dog Cafe locations host the fundraising event along with WMMR's Preston & Steve, BEN FM, WMGK, WXTU and The Fanatic, where the on-air personalities dine with guests and host drawings for prizes.

The average cost to train a puppy to be a service dog is $30,000-$50,000, depending on the disability which it is are being taught to assist. Alpha Bravo Canine does not charge veterans for the training or the dog. Over the past three years, the Dining Out for the Dogs events have raised nearly $100,000 to offset the cost of training puppies.

At the Monday, Aug. 16 event, there will be puppy-kissing booths at each suburban White Dog Cafe location where guests can donate to cuddle and kiss one of the Alpha Bravo Canine puppies. Guests also can donate $25 and book a VIP (very important puppy) table at White Dog Cafe in Haverford, where they are guaranteed outdoor seating for the event with their pup (based on availability).

Also at this year's event, guests can enjoy a flight of hot dogs for $35 with all proceeds going to Alpha Bravo Canine. The menu includes the Coney Island Dog made with Green Meadow farm beef, PA Noble cheddar cheese and pickled red onions; the Southwestern Dog with guacamole, chipotle aioli, cotija cheese and crispy tortillas; the White Dog with white truffle aioli, Shellbark Hollow goat cheese and mushroom relish; and the Backyard Dog with ketchup, mustard and barbecue potato chip crumble.

There are also ways to donate if you can't make the events. Through Aug. 16, guests at the restaurants can enjoy a BARC Echo cocktail with a portion of the proceeds going to Alpha Bravo Canine. They also can contribute to Dining Out for the Dogs by adding any amount at the bottom of their meal checks.