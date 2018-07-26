Knoebels open for the weekend? Park drops a hint on Twitter as flood cleanup efforts continue

Planning to visit Knoebel's this weekend?

The news looks to be good – perhaps.

After closing the park most of the week due to flooding, the family amusement park in Elysburg was hinting on social media that it would reopen on Friday.

One woman tweeted at the park late Wednesday night: "My plan was to go to @knoebels this weekend, but Mother Nature had other plans. Good luck with the clean up!!"

But early Thursday morning, the park responded: "Stay tuned - You probably don’t need to change those plans 😊"

There has been no official announcement as yet on reopening Friday. Park officials are telling people to keep an eye on their social media channels.

Torrential rains swept across the central Pennsylvania beginning last weekend, with much of the state under a flash flood watch Monday through Wednesday.

Knoebel's, which had its Christmas in July celebration scheduled this week, closed Monday, then reopened Tuesday, only to be closed again Wednesday and Thursday. The cleanup continued Thursday.

Mostly sunny skies were forecast Thursday for the Elysburg region, though a flood warning remains in effect until 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

On Friday afternoon, though, showers are likely and thunderstorms possible through the evening under mostly cloudy skies. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

The sun looks to shine on Saturday and Sunday, however, with a high near 82 both days.

About 40 miles to the south, Hersheypark remained closed on Thursday as it too cleaned up after floodwaters submerged parts of the park. It also was closed all week, except for Tuesday.

But the park will reopen at 10 a.m. Friday, according to an announcement on the Hersheypark website. More than 60 rides and attractions will be operational, the company said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, a flood warning remains in effect until 6 p.m Thursday, as runoff continues from the heavy rains. Many roads are flooded and closed.

At 9 a.m. Thursday, the Swatara Creek near Hershey was at 15.4 feet and falling, more than 8 feet above flood stage, according to the weather service. Moderate flooding was expected.

Showers were expected Friday, with sunshine moving in for Saturday and Sunday.

Hersheypark has said that summer tickets are valid through Sept. 30 and is asking concerned guests to email them at hersheypark@hersheypa.com until they reopen.