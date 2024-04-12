More Culture:

April 12, 2024

La Colombe introduces larger, redesigned draft latte cans

In their first major move since the Chobani acquisition, the coffee roasters have bumped their drinks up from 9 to 11 ounces.

By Kristin Hunt
La Colombe new cans Provided image/Chobani

The redesigned La Colombe draft latte cans are the first product change since Chobani bought the Philadelphia brand for $900 million in December.

It's been almost four months since Chobani bought La Colombe in a $900 million deal, and now the Greek yogurt overlords have debuted some of their first changes.

As promised, Chobani has focused on the Philadelphia company's ready-to-drink line of canned beverages, specifically its signature draft lattes. The newly retooled cans feature an extra 2 ounces of coffee — they're now 11 ounces — and a fresh look that incorporates the brand's redesign.

MORE: The new Mamajuana Cafe in Fishtown aims to recreate the vibes of a Punta Cana vacation

That redesign includes an overhaul of the La Colombe logo, now larger and featuring extra color shading. The brand's dove is still there, but the bird has shrunk and moved further down the packaging, next to text reading "ESTD 1994."

La Colombe is now pushing its product as "the world's frothiest draft latte," with at least half the sugar of competitors. (La Colombe canned lattes have 9-15 grams of sugar, depending on the flavor. A slightly bigger 13.7 oz bottle of original Dunkin' iced coffee with milk, for comparison, has 39 grams.) In a release, Chobani said the La Colombe line "delivers on the growing consumer demands for cold coffee and less sugar." 

The original 9-ounce draft latte cans are still be available online and in La Colombe brick-and-mortar locations.

Per the terms of Chobani's deal with La Colombe, the coffee roasters will continue to operate independently. When the sale was finalized in December, Chobani promised to "meaningfully expand the reach" of its new brand's single-serve products, which cater to younger consumers' growing preference for chilled coffee.

