La Salle University temporarily pivots to all-remote learning amid COVID-19 outbreak

La Salle University students will not be attending in-person classes this week.

The educational institution is temporarily shifting to online-only instruction for the next several days due to a recent spike in COVID-19 infections on campus.

The school said that it is experiencing "a concentrated increase of positive cases" in recent days that are "almost entirely" among its student body. A total of 42 of the 43 confirmed cases on campus are among students, according to the university's COVID-19 dashboard.

COVID-19 infections have been discovered among vaccinated and unvaccinated community members who live both on and off-campus, the school said.

The university also cited the anticipated high volume of travel among students over the Labor Day weekend for its decision to pivot to all-remote learning this week.

"I know you will agree that this is not an ideal start to our semester, and this is a very difficult decision to make," La Salle's interim president Tim O’Shaughnessy said. "However, we believe this is the appropriate course of action. Your health and safety was the most important factor we considered."

The decision to temporarily switch to virtual instruction this week comes just days after the 2021-22 academic year got underway at La Salle's campus in the Olney section of North Philly. The university has planned for full-time, in-person learning this school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to make that a reality, La Salle has required all students, faculty and staff to be fully-vaccinated against COVID-19. Students, faculty and staff had to provide proof of vaccination or submit an exemption request by early August.

Nearly 85% of the campus community is fully-vaccinated, while more than 5% is partially-vaccinated, according to the school's COVID-19 dashboard. Just over 5% of students, faculty and staff have been exempt from the requirement. Only 4% have yet to report their COVID-19 vaccination status to the school.

All students, faculty and staff — regardless of one's vaccination status — have been required to wear masks while inside campus buildings.

Philadelphia is requiring all college students and staff in the city to be fully-vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 15. Exemptions will only be permitted for medical or religious reasons.

Philly reimplemented its indoor mask mandate for public settings last month. Businesses and public indoor spaces that can verify that everyone, including staff and customers, is fully-vaccinated are exempt from the requirement.

La Salle's decision to briefly pause in-person learning comes as the highly-contagious delta variant continues to spread across the city, leading to rising COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

Philadelphia is currently averaging 304 new COVID-19 infections per day over the past two weeks, according to city health officials. That number is up approximately 47% over the last month. There are currently 191 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the city, which is almost double the amount there were in early August.

Philly is currently experiencing high levels of COVID-19 transmission, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Over the past two weeks, 5% of COVID-19 tests in the city have come back positive.