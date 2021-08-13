More Health:

August 13, 2021

Philly expected to implement COVID-19 vaccine mandate for colleges, health care systems

Some higher education institutions are already requiring students, faculty to be fully vaccinated for upcoming semester

By Pat Ralph
Philly colleges COVID-19 vaccine mandate Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

The University of Pennsylvania and Penn Medicine are already requiring all students and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Institutions of higher education and health care systems across Philadelphia appear to be the city's next targets in its effort to drive down coronavirus infections and increase vaccinations. 

Philly is expected to require all college students and staff, as well as health care employees, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 15.

Those who do not get vaccinated will be mandated to wear double masks while indoors, maintain social distancing at all times and undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. Those who are exempt from the new vaccination rules will need to follow the masking and testing requirement.

City health officials are expected to formally unveil the latest guidelines Friday, NBC10 reported.

The city's latest mandate is expected to come just days after Philly reimplemented its indoor mask mandate for public settings. Businesses and public indoor spaces that can verify that everyone, including staff and customers, is fully vaccinated are exempt from the requirement. Masks also are now required for unseated, outdoor gatherings of more than 1,000 people.

Philly's newly-implemented rules come as the city is currently experiencing substantial COVID-19 transmission, according to the CDC. Philly is averaging 180 new COVID-19 infections per day over the past two weeks as the highly-contagious delta variant continues to spread across the city. The daily average has doubled three times since early July, when Philly was seeing around 20 new COVID-19 infections per day.

Hospitalizations have risen to more than 100 people for the first time since June, more than doubling from a low of 48 last month. The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back with positive results has climbed above 5%, after falling to as low as 1% in recent months.

More than 63% of Philadelphia adults are fully vaccinated, while more than 77% of adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, according to the city.

A number of colleges and universities, such as the Community College of Philadelphia, the University of Pennsylvania, Drexel University and Thomas Jefferson University, are already requiring all students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated for the upcoming fall semester.

Health care systems such as the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Jefferson Health and Penn Medicine have already mandated all workers to be fully vaccinated.

Philly also is moving toward requiring all municipal workers to be fully vaccinated. Employees who are not vaccinated, including the limited number of people who would be exempt from this policy, will have to wear double masks to work.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

Pat Ralph
