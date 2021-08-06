More Health:

August 06, 2021

N.J. to reverse course, reimplement COVID-19 mask mandate in schools this fall

The policy change comes as coronavirus infections and transmission rates in the state continue to spike

By Pat Ralph
New Jersey will require students and teachers to wear face masks this upcoming school year. The file photo above shows students at Lakewood Middle School in class wearing masks and with protective barriers on their desks.

When New Jersey students, teachers and staff return to school for in-person learning this fall, face masks will have to come back with them.

New Jersey will reinstate its statewide COVID-19 mask mandate in schools for all K-12 students, teachers and staff – regardless of their vaccination status – for the coming school year. Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to announce the policy change at an event in Middlesex County on Friday.

This comes as COVID-19 infections surge and the highly-contagious delta variant is spreading in New Jersey and elsewhere.

The state reported 1,760 new COVID-19 infections Thursday, according to New Jersey's coronavirus dashboard. That's an 83% increase in daily coronavirus case numbers since the end of May. New Jersey's rate of COVID-19 transmission sits at 1.43.

When the U.S. Centers for Disease Control released updated mask-wearing recommendations for all Americans in July, the public health agency also urged anyone entering a school building to wear a mask. The American Academy of Pediatrics has also recommended the wearing of masks by all students, teachers and staff in schools this upcoming academic year. 

The New Jersey Education Association, the state's largest teachers union, had already thrown its support behind a mask requirement in schools this fall, according to NJ.com.

New Jersey ended its COVID-19 indoor mask requirement in May but kept it in place at elementary and high schools. Then in June, he state removed the mask requirement in schools, and individual school districts were allowed to decide whether to implement mask-wearing requirements as part of their own health and safety protocols. Students, teachers and staff would be allowed to continue wearing masks if they so choose.

Murphy said in June that the mask mandate would not be reimplemented in schools unless there was a "dramatic change in our situation before the beginning of the school year."

But the CDC reversed course on recommendations issued in the spring and encouraged all Americans, regardless of their vaccination status, to wear face masks indoors while in counties reporting high or substantial COVID-19 transmission, and New Jersey amended its mask-wearing guidance last week.

New Jersey health officials now recommend all vaccinated and unvaccinated residents to mask up while indoors in settings where COVID-19 transmission is more likely. That includes crowded indoor places, activities involving close contact with others who may not be vaccinated and instances where the COVID-19 vaccine status of other people is unknown.

State officials have said they will take "more drastic action" if New Jersey's public health metrics do not improve. All but one New Jersey county – Warren County in North Jersey – is experiencing high or substantial COVID-19 transmission rates, according to the CDC's data.

Murphy said in May that all school districts would be required to reopen for full-time, in-person learning this fall. The executive order signed last summer that allowed school districts to provide remote learning options amid the COVID-19 pandemic expired at the end of last school year.

All teachers and staff, as well as students ages 12-18, are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. A vaccine for children ages 11 and under has not been authorized yet.

