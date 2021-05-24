New Jersey to lift COVID-19 indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people ahead of Memorial Day weekend

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will be lifting the state's face mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. The change will affect most indoor settings and will be detailed during Murphy's COVID-19 press briefing Monday afternoon.

News of the change was first reported on Friday and will take effect this coming Friday, May 28, as many New Jersey residents and travelers from outside the state will be making their way to the Jersey Shore for the Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start to the summer beach season.

The CDC said earlier this month that fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear face masks in most indoor and outdoor settings.

New Jersey's outdoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated and unvaccinated residents was lifted last Monday. Since last July, the state had required face masks in outdoor settings when social distancing wasn't feasible.

But Murphy said that the state's indoor mask mandate in public settings, which took effect last June, would remain in place until more residents got vaccinated against COVID-19.

When the governor initially said that the state would not make the change, he cited the ongoing risk in dense urban areas and his discomfort with using an honor system that only vaccinated people would take off masks indoors, especially in businesses where workers can be exposed. He also said that he did not want New Jersey to have a backslide in its progress against COVID-19.

But Murphy suggested last week that the rule would be eased "in the not-so-distant future" and that the state just needed "more time on the clock" before making a final decision.

People have only been allowed to remove their face masks in indoor public settings for religious or health reasons or when eating or drinking during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Murphy's expected announcement comes as most of New Jersey's COVID-19 pandemic restrictions expired last Wednesday.

Murphy's briefing is expected to begin at 1 p.m. in Trenton and can be streamed on the governor's YouTube channel.