More News:

May 24, 2021

New Jersey to lift COVID-19 indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people ahead of Memorial Day weekend

The state's indoor gathering limits will expire June 4

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Government COVID-19
New Jersey indoor mask mandate Rattankun Thongbun/istock.com

New Jersey's indoor mask requirement in public settings has been in place since last June.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will be lifting the state's face mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. The change will affect most indoor settings and will be detailed during Murphy's COVID-19 press briefing Monday afternoon.

News of the change was first reported on Friday and will take effect this coming Friday, May 28, as many New Jersey residents and travelers from outside the state will be making their way to the Jersey Shore for the Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start to the summer beach season.

The CDC said earlier this month that fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear face masks in most indoor and outdoor settings

New Jersey's outdoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated and unvaccinated residents was lifted last Monday. Since last July, the state had required face masks in outdoor settings when social distancing wasn't feasible.

But Murphy said that the state's indoor mask mandate in public settings, which took effect last June, would remain in place until more residents got vaccinated against COVID-19.

When the governor initially said that the state would not make the change, he cited the ongoing risk in dense urban areas and his discomfort with using an honor system that only vaccinated people would take off masks indoors, especially in businesses where workers can be exposed. He also said that he did not want New Jersey to have a backslide in its progress against COVID-19.

But Murphy suggested last week that the rule would be eased "in the not-so-distant future" and that the state just needed "more time on the clock" before making a final decision.

People have only been allowed to remove their face masks in indoor public settings for religious or health reasons or when eating or drinking during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Murphy's expected announcement comes as most of New Jersey's COVID-19 pandemic restrictions expired last Wednesday.

Murphy's briefing is expected to begin at 1 p.m. in Trenton and can be streamed on the governor's YouTube channel.


Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government COVID-19 Philadelphia CDC Phil Murphy Coronavirus New Jersey Masks Face Masks

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

In Sixers' time of need, Tobias Harris was lights out in Game 1 vs. Wizards
Tobias-Harris-Sixers_052321_usat

Children's Health

Family history, race and gender all factor into a child's asthma risk, study finds
Asthma triggers

Movies

Film director with local roots revisits cold-case homicides of Notorious B.I.G., Tupac Shakur in 'City of Lies'
City of Like Brad Furman

Social Media

Founder of Tired Hands Brewing Co. takes step back amid online allegations
Tired Hands Broillet

Eagles

Eagles mailbag: Will DeVonta Smith take pressure off of Jalen Reagor?
052321JalenReagor

Arts & Culture

Find murals, street art on a scavenger hunt through Northern Liberties
Mural Hunt Northern Liberties

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb 511 W Moreland Ave

FOR SALE! Charming historical 6 bed, 3.5 bath home in the coveted St. Martins neighborhood of Chestnut Hill. Each room showcases original architectural details and modern enhancements. 6,720 sqft | $1,895,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 2031-35 Locust St c400

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2 bath residence with a private outdoor patio and direct access to a secure, private parking spot! Features wood-like floors, recessed lighting, and excellent closet space throughout. 1,058 sqft | $3,600/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved