May 23, 2021

Winning Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $516 million sold in Pennsylvania

The lucky winner can collect the jackpot in cash, which is worth $349.3 million

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
The winning ticket is both the third overall and the largest ever Mega Millions jackpot won in Pennsylvania since the state joined the nationwide game in 2010.

A winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket worth $516 million was sold in Pennsylvania, lottery officials said Saturday.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers that were drawn Friday night — 6, 9, 17, 18, 48 and the gold Mega Ball 8. The person who purchased the winning lottery ticket can collect the jackpot prize in cash, which is worth $349.3 million.

Where the winning ticket was sold, who the winner is and whether he or she has come forward to collect their winnings are not known at this time.

The $516 million that was won Friday night is the largest-ever winning prize during the month of May, officials said. It is the ninth largest jackpot awarded since the Mega Millions began in 2002.

This is both the third overall and the largest ever Mega Millions jackpot won in Pennsylvania since the state joined the nationwide game in 2010. A Pittsburgh man won a $149 million prize in May 2014. A $153 million jackpot was won in July 2015 by a Virginia truck driver while traveling through Pennsylvania.

Friday night's Mega Millions drawing produced over 1.7 million winners at all other prize levels. A total of 53 tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game's third prize. Ten of those are worth $30,000 each because they included the optional Megaplier. The other 43 third-tier winning tickets are worth $10,000 each.

Three Mega Millions jackpots have been won so far this year. A $1.05 billion prize was collected by players in Michigan in January. A $96 million prize was won by a New York couple in February.

There have been more than 19.5 million winning tickets at all prize levels since the jackpot was last won in February, including 31 second-tier prizes of $1 million or more.

The Mega Millions jackpot's next drawing is Tuesday and will reset to its current standing value of $20 million, or $13.5 million in cash.

