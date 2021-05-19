$1.3 million-winning lottery ticket sold at Sunoco in Roxborough

A winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $1.3 million was sold Wednesday at a gas station in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia, officials said.

The ticket was purchased at the Sunoco station at 630 Walnut Ln., a short walk down the street from local cheesesteak favorite Dalessandro's on Wendover Street by Arrow Athletic Field.

Lottery officials said the winning ticket was a progressive top prize-winner for the Extreme Green game. The fast-play game ticket is printed on-demand from a lottery sales terminal or self-service touchscreen vending terminal.

Extreme Green and games like it are similar to scratch-off tickets, but do not require any scratching or wait for a drawing. The first purchase after taking in $1,351,339 pre-tax — to be exact — would appropriately be a cheesesteak at Dalessandro's.

The Sunoco station in Roxborough will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.