Police identify the man who allegedly raped and stalked women in Philadelphia

Philadelphia Police are looking for a man who they believe sexually assaulted and stalked women working in nightclubs in Philadelphia and tried to kidnap a woman at a King of Prussia hotel.

Police identified the suspect as Kevin Bennett, 28, of Indianapolis, Indiana, Friday evening.

He was described as a Black male in his mid-20s to early 30s with a chunky build and standing around 5-foot-six, with long dreadlocks and multi-colored clothing and drove a grey Dodge Charger.

The first incident occurred on May 15 at 2:45 a.m. when a bartender left the club Sin City, located on the 6100 block of Passyunk Avenue.

She was followed all the way to her home in Media, Pennsylvania, by a man driving a silver Dodge Charger, police said. The bartender's boyfriend was home at the time, and the driver fled the scene.

Over the next three days, the man would strike five more times. According to the authorities, he followed some women home from work at various nightclubs in the city and in some cases threatened victims with a gun before sexually assaulting them.

The second report occurred around midnight on May 16. A woman left Delilah's, a gentlemen's club on Spring Garden Street, and drove to her home in West Norriton Township. At some point, she realized a grey Dodge Charger was following her and she made several turns to try and lose him, police said.



She then went into a Wawa to get the vehicle tag, but it was obstructed due to a tag cover. She then called 911 and filed a police report in West Norriton Township.

Philadelphia Police via NBC10/Contributed photo Philadelphia Police via NBC10/Contributed photo Kevin Bennett, 28, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was identified as the suspect by police.

Just hours later, police said at 5 a.m. a woman sitting in her car on the 3400 block of North 11th Street when a man got out of his car parked ahead of her and approached her. He pointed a silver handgun at her and forced her to exit her car.

He then moved her to an alley and sexually assaulted her, police said. He was also driving a grey Dodge Charger with no tag and matched the description of Bennett.

On May 17 at 9:30 a.m. a woman left her job at Oasis Club on Essington Avenue and drove home to the 1500 block of Hamilton Street. After she entered her apartment's parking garage she noticed a grey Dodge Charger that piggybacked the security gate opening and followed her vehicle

She drove to the third level and the car parked three cars away from her. The driver, who matched the previous descriptions, then got out of the car and started walking around and the woman exited the garage and called 911, police said.

On May 18 at midnight, a woman left a gentlemen's club on 2700 Front Street and drove home to the 900 block of North 8th Street. She then noticed a man in her apartment complex who slid across the wall towards the woman, police said.

She ran away to a neighbor's apartment while screaming and then the man fled the scene.

Just hours later at 10:20 a.m., two women were in their apartment on the 900 block of North 8th Street when a man posing as an electrical worker gained access into their home.

He then pulled out a handgun and sexually assaulted and robbed both women, police said. He then fled southbound on 8th Street, heading toward Poplar Street. Both women were employees at Cheerleader's Philadelphia, a gentlemen's club and the man fit the previous description.

Police also confirmed to NBC10 on Thursday the suspect is believed to be the same man that tried to kidnap a woman at a hotel in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Police responded to a woman with a head wound at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on 260 Mall Boulevard.

The woman told police she was working out in the fitness room and was approached by a man who pulled out a gun and demanded she leave with him. She refused and ran for the door when the man struck her in the head with the gun.

She eventually escaped and ran for the lobby for help. The man was last seen running out of the hotel lobby doors.

Bennett is wanted on rape and related charges, and police said those with any information about him should contact the Special Victims Unit at (215)685-3264.