Two people killed, 12 others wounded in shooting at South Jersey house party

Update (10:31 a.m.): Two people were killed and 12 others were left injured after a shooting at a house party in Fairfield Township, Cumberland County on Saturday night, police said.

The two victims who died were a 30-year-old man and 25-year-old woman. Both victims were found dead at the scene. Police did not reveal their names.

All of the victims are adults and were transported with various injuries to nearby hospitals, police said. One wounded victim has serious injuries and is listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police's station in Bridgeton at 856-451-0101 or submit a tip through the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.



