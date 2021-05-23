Two people killed, 12 others wounded in shooting at South Jersey house party

May 23, 2021
Update (10:31 a.m.): Two people were killed and 12 others were left injured after a shooting at a house party in Fairfield Township, Cumberland County on Saturday night, police said.
The two victims who died were a 30-year-old man and 25-year-old woman. Both victims were found dead at the scene. Police did not reveal their names.
All of the victims are adults and were transported with various injuries to nearby hospitals, police said. One wounded victim has serious injuries and is listed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made. The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police's station in Bridgeton at 856-451-0101 or submit a tip through the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.
Since late last night, the @NJSP and county and local law enforcement in Cumberland County have been investigating the horrific mass shooting at a large house party in Fairfield Township that attracted hundreds of party-goers. pic.twitter.com/zA2dRvJ9Dq— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 23, 2021
A shooting that took place Saturday night at a South Jersey house party with hundreds of attendees left multiple people wounded and killed, police said.
The shooting occurred at around 11:50 p.m. Saturday at a residence on the 1000 block of East Commerce Street in Fairfield Township, Cumberland County, according to the New Jersey State Police.
On Sat., May 22, at 11:50 p.m., NJSP responded to a residence on E. Commerce St. in Fairfield Twp., Cumberland Co. for the report of a shooting with multiple victims.— NJSP - State Police (@NJSP) May 23, 2021
Troopers are on scene investigating. There is no additional information at this time. Updates to follow. #alert
More than 100 people were at the house for a party when the gunfire began, sending attendees scattering for safety.
Multiple victims were wounded and killed, but police have not provided the exact number of injuries or fatalities from the shooting, according to 6ABC. Police are calling the incident a "fatal mass shooting," according to NBC10.
Some of those who were wounded were transported to nearby hospitals by paramedics who responded to the scene.
At least six people who had been injured in the shooting were taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, according to CNN. Two of those victims have since been released from the hospital, while four others were still being treated for wounds. It is unknown yet how many people in total were taken to the hospital and the conditions of the victims who were wounded.
State troopers and SWAT were on the scene investigating the shooting. Police could be seen searching the area with dogs. The residence is located in a wooded area near a cemetery, a church and a school.
Authorities were investigating a vehicle parked at the nearby cemetery, but it was unclear if there was a connection between the car and the shooting. The vehicle has since been towed from the scene, according to CBS3.
No arrests have been reported. It remains unknown who opened fire or what the cause of the incident was.
MASS SHOOTING in Fairfield Twp, Cumberland County. Police say someone started shooting at a house party with hundreds of people in attendance. Multiple people shot, some did not make it. @6abc pic.twitter.com/lR9qFVSfZB— Beccah Hendrickson (@Beccah6abc) May 23, 2021
*New Video* @6abc over the chaotic scene of a house party. Law enforcement source confirms to @Beccah6abc multiple people shot around 11:45pm during a large party with 100+ in attendance in Fairfield Twp, N.J. Some of those gun shot victims have died.https://t.co/1eMgyWH2tG pic.twitter.com/b5n4ONcZOm— Dan Patrick (@6abcDan) May 23, 2021
