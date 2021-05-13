Fully vaccinated people no longer need face masks indoors or outdoors, CDC says

People fully vaccinated against the coronavirus do not need to wear face masks, in most situations, in either indoor or outdoor settings, the Centers for Disease Control said Thursday afternoon, marking a major policy shift in what has been one of the hallmarks of public health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Details of the CDC's new guidance, developed in response to the effectiveness of vaccines, are expected to be provided later Thursday.

"If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic," CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House COVID-19 briefing. "We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy."

It's not yet clear whether Philadelphia and the rest of Pennsylvania or New Jersey will adopt the changes.

Pennsylvania currently plans to lift its mask mandate only when 70% of the state's population has been fully vaccinated. The state will remove all other remaining COVID-19 mitigation measures on Memorial Day. Philadelphia plans to lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions on June 11, but has not yet provided a firm timeline for removing mask requirements.

In a tweet Thursday morning, before news of the CDC's pending revision to mask guidance, Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted the state's 70% plan.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy said the state plans to lift most remaining COVID-19 restrictions on Memorial Day, but no specific timeline was given for changes to the state's mask requirements.

Pennsylvania recently made adjustments to the state's face mask mandate to allow fully vaccinated people to go without them outdoors as long as they are not in crowds, based on revised CDC guidelines. New Jersey opted against making this change.

But the new CDC guidance takes a much bigger step, allowing fully vaccinated people to enter most indoor settings without a mask. Exceptions are expected to possibly include airplanes, hospitals and other health care settings, according to the Washington Post. Those who have compromised immune systems also will be advised to consult their doctors about how to proceed.

New COVID-19 cases have fallen across the majority of the United States in recent weeks as vaccination rates continue to rise. Indoor transmission of the virus has been one of the most common routes of infection throughout the course of the pandemic and was generally the focus of restrictions. Concerns have remained about transmission of more contagious COVID-19 variants, but the vaccines are thought to be effective in preventing serious illness from the variants, as well.

People are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 two weeks after they have received their final vaccine dose. CDC data indicates about 35.4% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, while 46.4% have received at least one vaccine dose.

Though not widespread, breakthrough COVID-19 infections, resulting in mild illness, have been reported in more than 9,200 of the 117 million Americans who have been fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

The CDC's guidance that inoculated people can safely go maskless in public is intended, in part, to incentivize ongoing vaccination efforts, offering a return to normals as a reason for people to get their shot, among those who have remained hesitant.

Whether or not people will see the change as an invitation to ditch masks indoors without getting vaccinated remains to be seen, but opposition to masking throughout the pandemic suggests that may be an inevitable risk.

“This is a day that I think will be marked as a true turning point in the pandemic in the United States," Richard Besser, former acting director of the CDC and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, told the Washington Post. “The idea that people who are fully vaccinated can take off their masks, can go outside, can go inside, be around people and not have to worry about covid anymore, that’s absolutely huge."