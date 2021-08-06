More News:

August 06, 2021

Community College of Philadelphia mandates COVID-19 vaccine for faculty, staff

Students will be required to get the vaccine by early next year

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Education Universities
CCP Philadelphia Vaccine Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The Community College of Philadelphia is requiring COVID-19 vaccination for faculty and staff by Oct. 1, 2021. Students will be required to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 18, 2022 to start the spring semester.

The Community College of Philadelphia announced Friday that all faculty and staff will be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The decision makes CCP the region's first public college to require vaccination, a trend that has become more common in the private sector in recent months.

Faculty and staff are required to provide documents proving they are vaccinated by Oct. 1. Students will need to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 22, which is the start of the spring semester, the college said in an email.

CCP cited particular concern about the spread of the delta variant in reaching its the decision to mandate vaccination. The college also noted the vulnerability of its predominantly Black student population.

Masks will be required through the fall semester for all faculty, staff and students on CCP campuses, regardless of vaccination status, and six-foot social distancing rules will continue to be in effect. The college plans to operate at approximately 50% capacity this fall.

The vaccine requirement from CCP comes as larger public education institutions have held off from taking similar measures, including Penn State University and the state-related Temple University. The 14 schools comprising the The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education cannot mandate the COVID-19 vaccine unless authorized by legislation.

Private universities in Philadelphia including Penn, Drexel and Villanova all are requiring vaccination for faculty, staff and students.

At CCP, faculty and staff who qualify for a valid medical or religious exemption will be subject to regular testing and will not be permitted on campus if they test positive for COVID-19.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Education Universities Philadelphia COVID-19 Colleges Vaccines

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers re-sign Danny Green to two-year deal worth $20 million
Danny_Green_8_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

Experience the wonders of Lenapehoking Watershed: a place for water, art and culture
Migration by Sarah Kavage.jpg

Education

Nearly 20,000 Philly students are behind on state vaccinations, could face bans from school
School Immunizations

Prevention

N.J. to reverse course, reimplement COVID-19 mask mandate in schools this fall
New Jersey schools masks

Business

Getting paid to pick up litter in Philadelphia: There's an app for that
80521 Glitter app .jpeg

Food & Drink

Tinto's rosé tasting includes wines from nine wineries
rose wine tasting at Tinto

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved