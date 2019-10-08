More Culture:

October 08, 2019

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper appear in new YouTube documentary

The 'A Star is Born' co-stars talk about their experiences working with Mark Ronson

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities Documentaries
Bradley Cooper Lady Gaga Ronson PA Images/Sipa USA

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper talk about their experiences collaborating with Mark Ronson in a forthcoming YouTube documentary on the music producer. They speak about their work on the 2018 film 'A Star Is Born.' 'How to Be: Mark Ronson' will be released Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.

YouTube's new documentary "How to Be: Mark Ronson" features both Lady Gaga and Jenkintown-native Bradley Cooper.

The "A Star is Born" co-stars each talk about their experiences collaborating with the Grammy Award-winning music producer.

However, if you were hoping for an on-screen reunion between the pair, that doesn't seem to be the case. It appears they speak in separate interviews.

RELATED: Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares" makes Pitchfork's 200 best songs of the 2010s

Gaga co-wrote "Shallow" for "A Star is Born" with Ronson, Andrew Wyatt and Anthony Rossomando. The hit then won the Academy Award for best original song. Gaga also worked with Ronson on her 2016 album "Joanne."

In the trailer, she calls Ronson "one of the greatest musicians and producers of our time."

The full documentary will be released on Saturday on YouTube. You can watch the trailer below.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities Documentaries Philadelphia Music Lady Gaga Bradley Cooper YouTube

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 6 edition
100719DakPrescott4

Crime

Shippensburg University resumes classes Tuesday as search continues for suspects in fatal shooting
Shippensburg Police Department

Illness

Alex Trebek says his battle with pancreatic cancer may stop him from hosting 'Jeopardy!'
1007_alex trebek ctv

Sixers

Sixers prepare for preseason game vs Chinese squad with Daryl Morey incident hanging overhead
071618-DarylMorey-USAToday

Family-Friendly

New fan experience at Wells Fargo Center offers Gritty makeovers
Gritty Command Center at Wells Fargo

Food & Drink

Event with Wax + Wine at the Comcast Center is only $5 to attend
wine tasting with candle-making by Wax + Wine

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved