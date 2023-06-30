Man drowns in Lake Nockamixon after rescuing two children

A 37-year-old man drowned Thursday afternoon in Lake Nockamixon after he rescued two children who were in the water, the Bucks County coroner's office said.

Emergency crews were called to the lake around 4:45 p.m. after a man was reported missing in the water off Mountain View Drive in Haycock Township.

The man pulled from the water was identified Friday morning as Marvin Alexan Fernandez Chicas, of Telford.

Authorities said Chicas helped the two children who were swimming in the lake and appeared to be in distress. His death was ruled accidental after an autopsy Friday morning.

At 1,450 acres, Lake Nockamixon is the largest lake in Bucks County.

"Our office extends its deepest condolences to (Chicas's) family and friends during this difficult time as they process this tragic loss," said Bucks County Coronor Meredith Buck.