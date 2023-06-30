More News:

June 30, 2023

Man drowns in Lake Nockamixon after rescuing two children

Marvin Alexan Fernandez Chicas, 37, died after helping two young swimmers who appeared to be in distress, authorities said

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Drownings
Lake Nockamixon Drowning Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Rescue crews responded to Lake Nockamixon for a report of a man missing in the water on Thursday. His body was recovered from the lake and he was later identifed as 37-year-old Marvin Alexan Fernandez Chicas.

A 37-year-old man drowned Thursday afternoon in Lake Nockamixon after he rescued two children who were in the water, the Bucks County coroner's office said.

Emergency crews were called to the lake around 4:45 p.m. after a man was reported missing in the water off Mountain View Drive in Haycock Township.

The man pulled from the water was identified Friday morning as Marvin Alexan Fernandez Chicas, of Telford.

Authorities said Chicas helped the two children who were swimming in the lake and appeared to be in distress. His death was ruled accidental after an autopsy Friday morning.

At 1,450 acres, Lake Nockamixon is the largest lake in Bucks County.

"Our office extends its deepest condolences to (Chicas's) family and friends during this difficult time as they process this tragic loss," said Bucks County Coronor Meredith Buck.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Drownings Bucks County Lakes Rescues

Videos

Featured

Limited - Catto Family Reunion 2023

Free college and the support you need to succeed
Limited - Ice Cube Ocean Resort

Ice Cube is coming to Ocean Casino Resort in July

Just In

Must Read

Government

Stone Harbor issues 17 times more parking tickets this May than a year ago — and the police chief has no remorse
Stone Harbor Parking

Sponsored

Summer entertainment at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City
Limited - Ice Cube Ocean Resort

Eagles

10 reasons the Eagles will be a dumpster fire this season
063023NickSirianni

Wildlife

What's new at Philadelphia Zoo: Walk with lemurs, view red-tailed monkeys, penguin chicks and goat kids
philadelphia zoo lemur island

Holiday

Where to watch fireworks in Philly and the suburbs this July 4
Fireworks Philly Suburbs

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved