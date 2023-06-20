Most drownings among young children occur in backyard pools; here's how to keep them safe as they swim

Swimming is a fun – and healthy – activity for children during the summer. To ensure it also is safe, parents should be aware of the potential for drowning and take precautions, health experts say.

Drowning is the leading cause of death among children ages 1 to 4, and the second-leading cause of unintentional injury-related death among kids 5 to 14, trailing only motor vehicle crashes, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are more than 4,000 drownings, including those resulting from boating accidents, reported in the U.S. each year. Most drownings among young children occur at home swimming pools.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission urges families with young children to make water safety a priority this summer. Its annual report on drownings and submersions, released earlier this month, found that that an average of 371 pool-related drownings were reported each year from 2018 to 2020.

"Drowning is fast, silent, and can happen even when it is not swim time," Dr. Benjamin Hoffman, former chairman of the American Academy of Pediatrics' Council on Injury, Violence and Poison Prevention, told CNN in 2019. "It happens to real families, families with good, attentive parents who never thought it could happen to them."

For every child that drowns, another seven receive emergency treatment for drowning scares, in which they survive the respiratory impairment caused by being submersed or immersed in the water, according to the CDC. Drowning scares can cause brain damage or permanent disability.

Delayed drownings can occur when people breathe in or aspirate fluid during near-drowning incidents, according to Jefferson Health. In these cases, people may appear normal for several hours before showing serious signs of respiratory distress. Parents are advised to seek medical attention if their children are experiencing breathing difficulties, chest pain, persistent coughing, extreme fatigue or fussiness, or sudden changes in behavior after a drowning scare.

Pool safety tips that parents should know

One of the biggest misconceptions people have about drowning is that it's "like what you see in the movies," with loud splashing and plenty of noise to alert people nearby, Alexander Hoehn-Saric, chair of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, told the Los Angeles Times last year. In reality, drownings often are silent or happen when children aren't expected to be near pools.



Here are some tips to ensure children stay safe while swimming in backyard pools this summer.