People of color more likely to develop food allergies than white people, research shows

A study published this week by JAMA Network Open revealed that people of color have more food allergies than their white counterparts.

The study used a October 2015-September 2016 survey that included over 50,000 households and 75,000 people. Data showed that 9.5% of white participants experienced a food allergy, compared to 10.6% of Black and Hispanic participants and 10.5% of Asian participants.

Food allergies occur when the body's immune system reacts adversely to an otherwise harmless substance. Over 170 foods have been reported to cause allergies, with the nine major allergens being milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, fish, crustacean shellfish and sesame.

The foods that caused allergies in those surveyed varied by age and race. Black kids and Hispanic adults were most allergic to eggs and fish, while Asian children and Black adults were most allergic to tree nuts. Asian adults had more shellfish and peanut allergies. The study suggested seafood allergies were most common among Asian and Hispanic people, while Black people were the most likely to develop an allergy to multiple foods.