April 15, 2021

Scott's oriole makes rare appearance in Pennsylvania

The songbird has attracted eager visitors to Lancaster County

By Michael Tanenbaum
The Scott's oriole, pictured above in Arizona, is native to the southwestern United States and Mexico. A rare appearance in Lancaster County has drawn birders from across the region.

Bird watchers have flocked to Lancaster County in recent days to see an unusual visitor — a Scott's oriole typically found in the southwestern United States and Mexico.

The oriole has made a home this year in Colerain Township, where several hundred birders have traveled from across the region to see the yellow-bodied bird, Lancaster Online reported.

Among New World orioles, residents in the eastern U.S. are familiar with the Baltimore oriole and Orchard oriole, which are fairly common sightings.

But the Scott's oriole, named after American military commander Winfield "Old Fuss and Feathers" Scott, is not often found in Pennsylvania and other eastern states. Its distinctive yellow body and white-striped wings set it apart from other orioles, though some of its relatives share similar markings.

Lancaster County Bird Club president Ted Nichols II told Lancaster Online this is only the second Scott's oriole sighting ever recorded in Pennsylvania, and the first officially spotted in Lancaster County.

A family living near the bird's home began seeing it in January, and when a birder friend noticed the rare species, he informed the birding community in Lancaster County. A representative from the Pennsylvania Society for Ornithology later confirmed that the bird is a Scott's oriole.

The property owners have since set up a visitors log for birders to respectfully check out the rare sight, an exciting moment for bird enthusiasts in Pennsylvania.


