More News:

January 23, 2021

Talk show icon Larry King dies at 87

The interviewer known for his friendly demeanor and oversized glasses died at 87

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Deaths Broadcasters
Larry King Dies at 87 Jefferson Graham/USA Today

Larry King, a talk show icon, has died at 87.

Larry King , a legendary talk show host known for his thoughtful interview style and iconic suspenders and glasses, has died at 87. 

A statement posted to his verified Facebook account announced his death on Saturday morning, and his son, Chance, confirmed the news, CNN reported

The cause of his death was not included in the statement, though CNN reported that King was hospitalized in late December for COVID-19 

"With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles," the statement said. "For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry's many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster."

King was a longtime CNN host on "Larry King Live'' for more than 25 years, where he interviewed everyone from politicians and celebrities to everyday people. He led Q&A's with every president from Gerald Ford to Barack Obama.

"We mourn the passing of our colleague Larry King," CNN President Jeff Zucker said in a statement. "The scrappy young man from Brooklyn had a history-making career spanning radio and television. His curiosity about the world propelled his award-winning career in broadcasting, but it was his generosity of spirit that drew the world to him."

He was known for his easy going, friendly energy and casual approach to interviewing — never interrupting his interviewees. 

King wrote a column for USA Today for two decades, which was known for being full of on-off, seemingly random thoughts, the Associated Press reported. It became so infamous that Norm Macdonald created a parody of King for "Saturday Night Live," poking fun at King's prose with lines like "the more I think about it, the more I appreciate the equator." 

After the announcement of King's death, celebrities and politicians responded to the news. 

After taping more than 6,000 episodes, King left CNN — a move that he said he expected would be his retirement. But instead, he kept working until his death. He worked on "Larry King Now" which aired on Ora TV, Hulu and RT America. 

"I just love what I do," King said, "I love asking questions, I love doing the interviews."

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Deaths Broadcasters Philadelphia Larry King

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Illness

Philly's official COVID-19 vaccine website goes online; residents can sign-up to be notified about getting their shots
Philly COVID Vaccine Website

Eagles

Three questions new Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni will need to answer
Nick-Sirianni-Eagles_011921_usat

Business

Embassy Suites on Ben Franklin Parkway being converted into apartments
Embassy Suites apartments

Eagles

Potential Eagles defensive coordinator candidate: Colts DB coach Jonathan Gannon
012121JonathanGannon

Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders meme merchandise for sale at Philly museum
Bernie Sanders meme

Food & Drink

Pop-up at Fairmount Park Horticulture Center to open for indoor dining
Dining at Horticulture Center

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved