October 07, 2019

Attend an afternoon wine tasting at Laurel Hill Mansion

Proceeds from the event will go to maintaining the historic house in Fairmount Park

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Laurel Hill Mansion in Fairmount Park Courtesy of/Women for Greater Philadelphia

Join Women for Greater Philadelphia for an afternoon of wine tasting at Laurel Hill Mansion in Fairmount Park.

Women for Greater Philadelphia are raising money for Laurel Hill Mansion in Fairmount Park. The home, which overlooks the Schuylkill River, was built around 1767.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, there will be a wine tasting at Laurel Hill Mansion with all proceeds benefiting the historic site.

From 3 to 6 p.m., attendees can sample wines by Stone & Key Cellars paired with cheeses, enjoy live music, tour the house and purchase raffle tickets to win prizes.

Tickets are $40 online and $45 at the door.

The money raised from the event will go to support and maintain the historic house in partnership with the Fairmount Park Conservancy.

Wine Tasting at Laurel Hill Mansion

Saturday, Oct. 19
3-6 p.m. | $40-$45 per person
Laurel Hill Mansion

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

