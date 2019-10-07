Attend an afternoon wine tasting at Laurel Hill Mansion

Women for Greater Philadelphia are raising money for Laurel Hill Mansion in Fairmount Park. The home, which overlooks the Schuylkill River, was built around 1767.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, there will be a wine tasting at Laurel Hill Mansion with all proceeds benefiting the historic site.

From 3 to 6 p.m., attendees can sample wines by Stone & Key Cellars paired with cheeses, enjoy live music, tour the house and purchase raffle tickets to win prizes.



Tickets are $40 online and $45 at the door.

The money raised from the event will go to support and maintain the historic house in partnership with the Fairmount Park Conservancy.



Saturday, Oct. 19

3-6 p.m. | $40-$45 per person

Laurel Hill Mansion

