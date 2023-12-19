Le Malt Hospitality Group Reinvigorates the Art of Mexican Cuisine with Meximodo

PRESENTED BY APG

Le Malt Hospitality Group, headed by CEO Saurabh Abrol, has been setting new standards of excellence in the hospitality industry with its innovative ideas and commitment to quality. With over two decades of experience, Le Malt has expanded into a $70M establishment, providing top-tier service to its guests across New York and New Jersey.

At the heart of the Le Malt Hospitality Group's philosophy is a relentless pursuit of excellence, which is reflected in the various hospitality brands under its umbrella. Through its luxury lounges, such as Le Malt Royale and Le Malt Imperiale, the group has already carved out a niche for itself. Now with the launch of Meximodo, its latest venture, Abrol's vision for redefining the hospitality industry has reached a new level.

The Birth Of Meximodo

Saurabh Abrol

Meximodo was born out of a simple yet profound request from Abrol's daughters, who urged their father to create a family-friendly restaurant they could enjoy. With a commitment to providing an authentic taste of Mexico, the restaurant's team embarked on a journey to the heart of Mexican culture in April 2023. Executive Chef Antonio Carballo and Master Mixologist Carlos Ruiz led the team on an exploration of the Coyoacan Market, where they immersed themselves in a variety of ingredients that would define the restaurant's menu. Applying this to the Meximodo vision, the team successfully created a family-friendly atmosphere with an unrivaled variety of tequila options, ultimately providing a culturally authentic experience of Mexico.

The team's journey didn't stop at the markets and distilleries. As Abrol explains, "We want to bring the heart and soul of Mexico to New Jersey.” After experiencing and learning about the rich Mexican food and drink culture, the Meximodo team returned to New Jersey with a deep understanding of its origin and armaments of knowledge to bring authentic and flavorful Mexican cuisine to its patrons. Today, Meximodo's commitment to authenticity and providing a welcoming atmosphere with the Tri-State area's most prestigious tequila selection has undoubtedly encapsulated the true Mexican dining experience.

Meximodo Debuts in November 2023

Meximodo's grand opening in November 2023 marked the beginning of a new era in the hospitality industry, setting the standard for authenticity and quality cuisine. The restaurant offers a sensory journey through Mexico, showcasing mouth-watering dishes crafted with the utmost precision to captivate the palate - mapping promises to a never-before-seen fusion of traditional Mexican flavors with contemporary cooking techniques. Meximodo is Le Malt's latest addition to the hyper-competitive industry, demonstrating Abrol's resilience in overcoming obstacles and positioning him as an epitome of entrepreneurship, perseverance, and inspiration.

As Meximodo opens its doors, Abrol reflects on his journey to success. From an immigrant from Delhi, India to leading a multi-million-dollar organization, he believes that creating a supportive and motivated workforce is the key to success. As Abrol puts it, "Success is not a destination; it's a journey. It comes when you work hard and have a supportive team by your side." His leadership and hard work have also not gone unnoticed, with Abrol receiving several awards, including the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of The Year Award and the Market Watch Leaders Alumni Award for Best Marketing. Overall, Abrol's work ethic and support from his close-knit team and family have led him to spearhead the rise of Meximodo - representing his vision and dedication to the hospitality industry.

The Future of Le Malt Hospitality Group

The future of Le Malt Hospitality Group looks bright under the visionary leadership of Saurabh Abrol. Abrol has set his sights on a global presence for the brand, with an ambitious goal of becoming a billion-dollar entity. To achieve this, Le Malt Hospitality Group will continue innovating, adapting to market trends, and aligning their trajectories with their customers' wants. Abrol understands that customers today are looking for healthy options and environmentally conscious practices and is committed to delivering on these expectations.

In summary, the future of Le Malt Hospitality Group looks bright. As they expand globally and prioritize customer satisfaction, they are sure to cement their place as a trailblazer in the hospitality domain and leave a lasting legacy for generations to come. In Abrol's own words, "We're just getting started."

This content was published as part of a marketing partnership between PhillyVoice Media and APG. PhillyVoice.com’s newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content.