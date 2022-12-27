Lehigh County man killed in loading dock accident at warehouse, coroner says

A man died on Christmas Eve after he became pinned against a loading dock wall and a trailer at a warehouse in Weisenberg Township, the Lehigh County coroner said Tuesday.

Michael David Lugo, 39, of Salisbury Township, died from the injuries he sustained in the accident, which occurred at 10:30 a.m.

Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio ruled Lugo's death accidental after completing an autopsy. He determined Lugo died from blunt force trauma and traumatic asphyxia, The Morning Call reported.

It's not clear what led to the incident at the loading dock.

The warehouse, at 9645 West Hills Court, is owned by NFI Industries, a logistics company with locations throughout North America. The facility is about 65 miles northwest of Philadelphia and eight miles north of Kutztown.



The accident is being investigated by Pennsylvania State Police and the Occupational Health & Safety Administration, which will look into whether any factors at the facility may have contributed to Lugo's death.