December 27, 2022

Driver sought for multiple hit-and-runs, including fatal collision in North Philly

A blue Ford Mustang with severe damage was found nearby the scene of the deadly crash

By Michael Tanenbaum
A 22-year-old man was killed Monday night in a hit-and-run crash in North Philadelphia. Police are searching for the driver of a blue Ford Mustang, which was abandoned after multiple hit-and-runs.

Philadelphia police are searching for the driver of a car involved in a series of hit-and-run crashes on Monday night, including one that killed a 22-year-old man in a collision near Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue.

The first crash happened around 8 p.m. in the parking lot of Rivers Casino along Delaware Avenue, where investigators say an erratic driver in a blue Ford Mustang struck a person riding an electric scooter. The man on the scooter was knocked to the ground and suffered a broken leg, police said. The Mustang then circled around the valet parking area and struck three other cars, resulting in minor injuries to a 48-year-old woman. 

After those initial collisions, the Mustang fled south on Delaware Avenue and turned onto Broad Street, where the car struck a bike rider near the intersection of Spring Garden Street. The cyclist, 53, was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital with minor injuries.

The Mustang driver continued northbound on Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue, colliding with a 22-year-old pedestrian at the intersection around 8:15 p.m., police said. The victim, identified as Roland Darrell White, was taken to the Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead.

The driver of the Mustang abandoned the vehicle less than a mile away, near the intersection of Broad Street and Indiana Avenue, and fled on foot, police said. The car's windshield was smashed when investigators arrived.

Authorities are still searching for the Mustang driver. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Accident Investigation Division at (215) 685-3181 or call or text the PPD tipline at (215) 686-2477.

Michael Tanenbaum
