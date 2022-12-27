Final trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's 'Knock at the Cabin' reveals impossible question a family must answer

Fans knew that the upcoming 15th feature film by M. Night Shyamalan, a filmmaker from Penn Valley known for his twisty psychological thrillers, would force a family to answer a daunting question in the face of apocalypse.

Now, thanks to a new trailer for "Knock at the Cabin" that was released over the holiday weekend, the mystery of that question has been revealed ahead of the movie's Feb. 3 theatrical release.

Previously, through promotional materials, it was known the movie would be about a young family vacationing in a remote cabin when they are taken hostage by strangers and forced to make a choice to prevent the end of the world. The trailer further illuminates the plot.

"Families throughout history have been chosen to make this decision," One of the strangers, Leonard (Dave Bautista), said in the trailer. "Your family must choose to willingly sacrifice one of the three of you to prevent the apocalypse."

To further complicate things, each time the family, two fathers and a young daughter, refuses to decide, more people die. No one can leave the cabin until the choice is made.



The thriller is based on the novel "The Cabin at the End of the World" by Paul Tremblay.

Along with Bautista, members of the cast include Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn and Rupert Grint.

Shyamalan posted about the new trailer on Instagram. He wrote, "I’ve never worked so hard on a film. Crew and cast gave their all and made something extra special."

The filmmaker, who grew up in Lower Merion, directed, co-wrote and co-produced the film. His Berwyn-based production company, Blinding Edge Pictures, is involved with the project.

Though Tremblay's book takes place in New Hampshire, production on the movie – like many of Shyamalan's projects over the years – took place primarily in South Jersey. Heery-Loftus, a casting agency that serves the Greater Philadelphia region and South Jersey, began casting extras for the film in late April. Production occurred in Tabernacle Township, Burlington County.

