December 27, 2022

Final trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's 'Knock at the Cabin' reveals impossible question a family must answer

The Penn Valley native filmmaker's latest thriller, which was filmed in South Jersey, will be released in February

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
knock at the cabin m. night shyamalan final trailer UNIVERSAL PICTURES/Youtube

The final trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming film, "Knock at the Cabin," has been released, and it reveals the mysterious question at the center of the thriller.

Fans knew that the upcoming 15th feature film by M. Night Shyamalan, a filmmaker from Penn Valley known for his twisty psychological thrillers, would force a family to answer a daunting question in the face of apocalypse. 

Now, thanks to a new trailer for "Knock at the Cabin" that was released over the holiday weekend, the mystery of that question has been revealed ahead of the movie's Feb. 3 theatrical release. 

MORE: Weezer honors fan with cryptic billboard message in South Jersey

Previously, through promotional materials, it was known the movie would be about a young family vacationing in a remote cabin when they are taken hostage by strangers and forced to make a choice to prevent the end of the world. The trailer further illuminates the plot.

"Families throughout history have been chosen to make this decision," One of the strangers, Leonard (Dave Bautista), said in the trailer. "Your family must choose to willingly sacrifice one of the three of you to prevent the apocalypse."

To further complicate things, each time the family, two fathers and a young daughter, refuses to decide, more people die. No one can leave the cabin until the choice is made.

The thriller is based on the novel "The Cabin at the End of the World" by Paul Tremblay. 

Along with Bautista, members of the cast include Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn and Rupert Grint. 

Shyamalan posted about the new trailer on Instagram. He wrote, "I’ve never worked so hard on a film. Crew and cast gave their all and made something extra special."

The filmmaker, who grew up in Lower Merion, directed, co-wrote and co-produced the film. His Berwyn-based production company, Blinding Edge Pictures, is involved with the project. 

Though Tremblay's book takes place in New Hampshire, production on the movie – like many of Shyamalan's projects over the years – took place primarily in South Jersey. Heery-Loftus, a casting agency that serves the Greater Philadelphia region and South Jersey, began casting extras for the film in late April. Production occurred in Tabernacle Township, Burlington County. 

About a week into filming the project, Shyamalan posted on Instagram that one scene "shook me up so much," that he had to step away to collect himself. 

Recently, Shyamalan directed his last episode of "Servant," his Apple TV+ series, which also stars Grint. The fourth and final season will air on Friday, Jan. 13.

Shyamalan fans already have another thriller to look forward to after "Knock at the Cabin," because the filmmaker's sixth movie with Universal has been set for April 2024. The four movies that the two-time Oscar nominee has released with Universal so far include "The Visit," "Split," "Glass" and "Old." "Knock at the Cabin" will make five.

