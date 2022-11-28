New poster for M. Night Shyamalan's 'Knock at the Cabin' shows uninvited apocalyptic visitors

M. Night Shyamalan's latest thriller, "Knock at the Cabin," comes out in theaters on Feb. 3, and the newest promo material released for the film points to impending doom.

A new poster released today by Universal Pictures shows four figures, armed with axes and other sharp tools, standing in a field of weeds facing a cabin. The previous poster, revealed in September, depicted a little girl sitting in the field as four shadows, likely the same figures in the new poster, cast darkness upon her.

The poster reads, "Save your family or save humanity. Make the choice."

Shyamalan shared the eerie new image on Instagram, adding the caption, "They’re coming. I wouldn’t answer the door if I were you."



The filmmaker's caption and the poster itself tease themes of uninvited guests and dire choices that will be present in his 15th feature film.

What fans know so far is that "Knock at the Cabin" tells the story of a young family forced to make a tough decision to prevent an apocalypse. The thriller is based on the novel "The Cabin at the End of the World" by Paul Tremblay.

According to a plot synopsis, "While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost."



A trailer, released in September, shows a happy family enjoying their vacation at a cabin in the woods, before strangers break into the house and hold the family hostage.

"See, the four of us have a very important job to do," says Leonard, played by Dave Bautista. "In fact, it might be the most important job in the history of the world."

Other members of the cast include Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn and Rupert Grint.

Shyamalan, who grew up in Lower Merion, is directing, co-writing and co-producing the film. His Berwyn-based production company, Blinding Edge Pictures, is involved with the project.







Though Tremblay's book takes place in New Hampshire, production on the movie – like many of Shyamalan's projects over the years – took place primarily in South Jersey.

"Knock at the Cabin" was first announced in October 2021, and filming began in April. Shyamalan often sets and films his movies in the places where he grew up. Heery-Loftus, a casting agency that serves the Greater Philadelphia region and South Jersey, began casting extras for the film in late April. Production occurred in Tabernacle Township, Burlington County.

A week into filming the project, Shyamalan posted on Instagram that one scene "shook me up so much," that he had to step away to collect himself.

Recently, Shyamalan directed his last episode of "Servant," his Apple TV+ series, which also stars Grint. The fourth and final season will air on Friday, Jan. 13.

Shyamalan fans already have another thriller to look forward to, because the filmmaker's sixth movie with Universal has been set for April 2024. The four movies that the two-time Oscar nominee has released with Universal so far include "The Visit," "Split," "Glass" and "Old." "Knock at the Cabin" will make five.

"Had an idea," Shyamalan wrote last month on Instagram. "Pitched it to (Universal Pictures). Feeling incredibly grateful. Inspired by all I work with. Honored to tell you another story in 2024."