December 26, 2022

Weezer honors fan with cryptic billboard message in South Jersey

A sign congratulating 'Logan' for winning the band's pumpkin contest can be seen along Route 30 in Berlin

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Weezer put up a billboard along White Horse Pike in Berlin, New Jersey to congratulate a fan who won the band's pumpkin design contest earlier this year.

Rock music fans traveling through South Jersey may want to keep their eyes peeled for a larger-than-life message from a famous band.

Weezer put up a billboard in Berlin, Camden County to congratulate a New Jersey resident on winning the pumpkin designing contest they hosted in October. 

The sign, located on White Horse Pike near Florence Avenue, simply reads, "Hi Logan this is your billboard. We hope you like it. -Weezer."

Weezer also posted a photo of the billboard to their social media accounts. 

The message, written in Comic Sans font against a plain white background, alludes to Logan's victory in the pumpkin carving contest. But it's cryptic enough that most people driving by won't have any idea why the alt-rockers are sending the message. 

In October, the band hosted "Weezerween," a challenge that asked fans to carve or paint their best Weezer-themed pumpkin designs. The winners were promised personalized billboards. 

The band named the winners — Logan from New Jersey and Caroline from Wisconsin — in November, and shared their intricate designs on Instagram.

Logan's congratulatory billboard was put up by Sunday, the perfect Christmas gift for a Weezer fan. 

This isn't the first time Weezer has acknowledged someone via signage. In October, a man from Utah rented a billboard near Salt Lake City that simply said "WEEZER." A TikTok video showing the billboard went viral. A few months later, the man received a response from the band via a billboard that read: "Thanks to whoever bought the billboard down the road. -Weezer."

Weezer formed in Los Angeles in 1992 and became famous for their hit songs like "Buddy Holly," "Say It Ain't So" and "Island in the Sun." The band has earned five Grammy nominations, winning the award for best music video in 2009 for "Pork and Beans." 

Throughout 2022, the band put out EPs marking each new season, a project inspired by 18th century composer Antonio Vivaldi's violin concertos, "The Four Seasons." Weezer's "SZNZ: Winter" arrived earlier this month. 

