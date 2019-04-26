LeSean McCoy tweets out 'Avengers' spoilers and gets yelled at

WARNING: The post below contains spoilers for "Avengers: Endgame." DO NOT SCROLL DOWN too far if you don't want spoilers!

I’ll be honest: I don’t really care about new superhero movies. They've made too many! They're fine, but I don't care. There, I said it.

But I know I’m in in the minority, especially this weekend with “Avengers: Endgame” debuting across the country, and around the world.

The movie wraps up a four-movie arc featuring basically every Marvel character ever, and people are excited. People are also trying to avoid spoilers.

Apparently, former Eagles running back LeSean McCoy also doesn’t care.

McCoy fired off two Avengers-related tweets Friday afternoon, including recapping a very important death in the movie’s story.

If you haven’t seen the movie yet, this is your last chance: Turn back now.

Here we go:

And then this:

LeSean, what are you doing? Even I know you can’t do that! Stop tweeting! (Also, that’s not how you spell Tony Stark’s first name!)

Unsurprisingly, people were mad:

McCoy, 30, is heading into his 11th season in the NFL, and is expected to remain with the Buffalo Bills. The Bills front office allowing him to play now depends on whether they attended a midnight screening.

