Driver wanted in fatal hit-and-run outside McDonald's in Bucks County

A man was fatally struck by a pickup truck in the parking lot of a McDonald's in Levittown on Sunday afternoon, authorities in Bucks County said.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the lot of the fast food restaurant at 7700 Bristol Pike, police said. The driver of a gray Chevrolet Silverado four-door pickup truck fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he later died of his injuries. Police did not identify him.

Investigators in Bucks County are seeking help from the public to locate the driver of the vehicle, which had 4x4 stickers on both sides of the truck bed, black rims and a front vanity plate.

Authorities shared photos of the truck, which is believed to be a 2013 model.

The Bristol Township Police Department and the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office is asking for the public’s help... Posted by Bucks County District Attorney's Office on Monday, February 6, 2023

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Bristol Township Police at (267) 812-3056.