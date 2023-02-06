More News:

February 06, 2023

Driver wanted in fatal hit-and-run outside McDonald's in Bucks County

Authorities are searching for the owner of a gray Chevy Silverado that struck and killed a man in Levittown on Sunday

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Hit-And-Runs
McDonalds Hit Run StreetView/Google Maps

A man was fatally struck by a pickup truck in the parking of lot of the McDonald's at 7700 Bristol Pike in Levittown, Bucks County on Feb. 5.

A man was fatally struck by a pickup truck in the parking lot of a McDonald's in Levittown on Sunday afternoon, authorities in Bucks County said.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the lot of the fast food restaurant at 7700 Bristol Pike, police said. The driver of a gray Chevrolet Silverado four-door pickup truck fled the scene. 

The victim was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he later died of his injuries. Police did not identify him.

Investigators in Bucks County are seeking help from the public to locate the driver of the vehicle, which had 4x4 stickers on both sides of the truck bed, black rims and a front vanity plate.

Authorities shared photos of the truck, which is believed to be a 2013 model.

The Bristol Township Police Department and the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office is asking for the public’s help...

Posted by Bucks County District Attorney's Office on Monday, February 6, 2023

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Bristol Township Police at (267) 812-3056.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Hit-And-Runs Levittown Crime Bucks County

Videos

Featured

A Line of Townhomes in Philadelphia

How to save thousands when buying a home in Philadelphia
Purchased - Heart and Virus illustration

Recovery from long COVID can be complicated for people with heart conditions

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA bus driver who stopped carjacking invited to State of the Union address
SEPTA Driver State of the Union

Sponsored

Theatre Exile presents 'The Light' this February
Limited - Theatre Exile The Light

Women's Health

Ovarian cancer often is not caught until its late stages; here are the symptoms that should prompt a doctor's visit
Ovarian Cancer

Eagles

Philadelphia's vibes are immaculate ahead of the Super Bowl
fans_Eagles_Giants_091922_KateFrese214.jpg

Food & Drink

The Hayes, a new gastropub by Chef Townsend Wentz, now open in Midtown Village
the hayes midtown village restaurant chef townsend wentz

parties

Dance the night away at an anti-Valentine's Day party that pairs Taylor Swift tunes with emo music
taylor swift emo valentine's day party underground arts

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved