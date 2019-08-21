More Health:

August 21, 2019

Temple, other Philly-area health care facilities earn LGBTQ-friendly distinction

Designation based on four criteria assessing inclusiveness

By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Temple University Hospital on North Broad Street in Philadelphia.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation has recognized Temple University Hospital and other Philadelphia-area health care facilities for distinction as “LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leaders.”

The honor comes in light of Temple’s 100 percent score on the HRC’s Healthcare Equality Index, which assessed 608 health care facilities on four criteria: non-discrimination and staff training, patient services and support, employee benefits and policies, and patient and community engagement.

Of those institutions, a total of 406 — including a few other Philadelphia-area facilities — were deemed “LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leaders,” based on their overall scores of 100.

“This honor is due to the efforts of the more than 180 members of the Temple Health LGBTQ Alliance Task Force, whose mission is to provide and advocate for LGBTQ-centered care, education and research across Temple University Health System, the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University and the community we serve,” said Michael Young, president and CEO of Temple University Hospital in an announcement. “We are committed to providing an inclusive, safe and supportive care environment for our LGBTQ patients, staff, visitors, faculty and students.”

Another 148 facilities earned “Top Performer” status for scoring 80 to 95 points on the index.

Further, 81 percent of participating health care facilities scored 80 points or more, suggesting that many U.S. providers are going above and beyond in providing proper LGBTQ care.

Other Philadelphia-area providers topping the list of LGBTQ-friendly health care facilities include Willowcrest Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (of Einstein Health Care network), Pennsylvania Hospital, Penn Student Health Service, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, Mazzoni Center, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

