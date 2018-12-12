'My Fair Lady,' 'Jurassic Park,' 'The Shining' added to Library of Congress National Film Registry

The Library of Congress added a slew of iconic films to the National Film Registry ensuring they'll be preserved for their cultural significance.

The 25 newly-inducted titles include a couple of film noir, two war films, Westerns, a horror film, and a few Disney notables.

The early 2000s "Brokeback Mountain," Paul Newman in "Hud," and Alfred Hitchcock's Academy Award winning "Rebecca" are among the titles added.

“The National Film Registry turns 30 this year and for those three decades, we have been recognizing, celebrating and preserving this distinctive medium,” Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said in an announcement on Wednesday. “These cinematic treasures must be protected because they document our history, culture, hopes and dreams.”

Select titles from 30 years of the National Film Registry are also available for free online in the National Screening Room.



On Wednesday at 8 p.m., you can see a selection of the films on Turner Classic Movies – TCM – and a discussion of the films between Hayden and movie critic Leonard Maltin.

The addition of Steve Spielberg's "Jurassic Park" makes it the highest-grossing film of the 25 movies, with its worldwide box office sales totaling up to $1 billion.

This year's list also added the 1998 "Smoke Signals," which is the first feature film directed and co-produced by Native Americans. Footage from the 1908 Dixon-Wanamaker expeditions, which was found in an antique store in Montana in 1982, also was included, according to the Library's announcement on Wednesday.



The music festival feature "Monterey Pop" is another notable film added this year. It showcases performances by some of music's biggest names — Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Otis Redding, and The Who.

Here is the complete registry listing. And below are the 25 newest inductees.

Bad Day at Black Rock (1955)

Broadcast News (1987)

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Cinderella (1950)

Days of Wine and Roses (1962)

Dixon-Wanamaker Expedition to Crow Agency (1908)

Eve’s Bayou (1997)

The Girl Without a Soul (1917)

Hair Piece: A Film for Nappy-Headed People (1984)

Hearts and Minds (1974)

Hud (1963)

The Informer (1935)

Jurassic Park (1993)

The Lady From Shanghai (1947)

Leave Her to Heaven (1945)

Monterey Pop (1968)

My Fair Lady (1964)

The Navigator (1924)

On the Town (1949)

One-Eyed Jacks (1961)

Pickup on South Street (1953)

Rebecca (1940)

The Shining (1980)

Smoke Signals (1998)

Something Good – Negro Kiss (1898)

A few other fast facts about the registry:

49 films on the list were directed or co-directed by women. Here's a list of those films. The oldest film in the registry is from 1891, called "The Newark Athlete." It's only a few seconds long. In 2017, the public nominated more than 5,200 individual titles. Here you can read essays written about each film's significance.

Addition to the registry means that the titles will be preserved under the terms of the National Film Preservation Act of 1988 — which ensures the conservation, survival, and public availability of significant motion pictures that showcase American history. The number of films in the registry now totals 750.

The public is encouraged to nominate the annual 25 inductees. You can nominate the 2019 titles here.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.