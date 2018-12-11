2019 Oscars might not have a host at all this year

With the 2019 Oscars looming and ratings in jeopardy, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences is reportedly "scrambling" to find a host for the awards show.

Variety reported that the Academy was "blindsided" by Kevin Hart's resignation as host of the February award show when it happened on Thursday. Hart resigned on social media after he refused to apologize for homophobic tweets he posted years ago.

There was no back-up plan to Hart, according to Variety. In fact, days before the Philly comedian was selected the Hollywood Reporter chronicled how hard it is to get an A-lister to sign on for the show.

Apparently now the Academy is afraid to select anyone too controversial, but then again, anyone too boring will kill ratings.

The idea of no host is allegedly being tossed around as part of an "SNL"-style of format. Jezebel reported it could be "a bunch of huge celebs" with "buzzy people" which honestly sounds a lot more entertaining than just Kevin Hart.

via GIPHY

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.