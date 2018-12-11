More Culture:

December 11, 2018

2019 Oscars might not have a host at all this year

The Academy is struggling to pick an emcee after Kevin Hart stepped down

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Television Oscars
Kevin Hart Sixers Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart reacts during the first quarter of action between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat in game two of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center on April 16, 2018.

With the 2019 Oscars looming and ratings in jeopardy, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences is reportedly "scrambling" to find a host for the awards show. 

Variety reported that the Academy was "blindsided" by Kevin Hart's resignation as host of the February award show when it happened on Thursday. Hart resigned on social media after he refused to apologize for homophobic tweets he posted years ago. 

RELATED: Do the Oscars really need a host?  |  2019 Firefly Festival lineup features Travis Scott, Post Malone, Panic! at the Disco

There was no back-up plan to Hart, according to Variety. In fact, days before the Philly comedian was selected the Hollywood Reporter chronicled how hard it is to get an A-lister to sign on for the show. 

Apparently now the Academy is afraid to select anyone too controversial, but then again, anyone too boring will kill ratings. 

The idea of no host is allegedly being tossed around as part of an "SNL"-style of format. Jezebel reported it could be "a bunch of huge celebs" with "buzzy people" which honestly sounds a lot more entertaining than just Kevin Hart. 

via GIPHY

Read more Television Oscars Philadelphia Academy Awards Celebrities Kevin Hart Awards Season

