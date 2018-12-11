2019 Firefly Festival lineup features Travis Scott, Post Malone, Panic! at the Disco

The 2019 Firefly Music Festival will bring headliners Panic! at the Disco, Travis Scott, and Post Malone, along with more than 100 other acts, to Dover, Delaware, next summer.



Panic! at the Disco, will be the headliner when the three-day festival kicks off on Friday, June 21, leading a pack of '00s-era acts, like Death Cab for Cutie, Dashboard Confessional, and Vampire Weekend.