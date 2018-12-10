Ariana Grande announces second Philly show

Earlier in December, Ariana Grande gifted the world her "Thank U, Next" video, and now the pop singer has a gift for her fans in Philly.

Monday, Grande announced a second show at the Wells Fargo Center. As part of her "Sweetener" tour, she'll perform Tuesday, March 26, then return on Monday, June 24.

Tickets for the summer concert go on sale to the general public Friday, Dec. 14. They can be purchased online, in person at the Wells Fargo Center box office or by calling 1-800-298-4200.

Grande's album "Sweetener" was released in August. The album features a song named for then-fiancé Pete Davidson, as well as the hit "God Is A Woman."

The singer recently received two Grammy Award nominations, one for Best Pop Solo Performance (for "God Is A Woman") and another for Best Pop Vocal Album (for "Sweetener").



