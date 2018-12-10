More Culture:

December 10, 2018

Ariana Grande announces second Philly show

Tickets for the concert will go on sale this week

By Sinead Cummings
Ariana Grande Jason Mendez/Sipa USA

Ariana Grande attends Billboard 2018 Women in Music at Pier 36 on December 6, 2018 in New York, NY.

Earlier in December, Ariana Grande gifted the world her "Thank U, Next" video, and now the pop singer has a gift for her fans in Philly.

Monday, Grande announced a second show at the Wells Fargo Center. As part of her "Sweetener" tour, she'll perform Tuesday, March 26, then return on Monday, June 24.

Tickets for the summer concert go on sale to the general public Friday, Dec. 14. They can be purchased online, in person at the Wells Fargo Center box office or by calling 1-800-298-4200.

Tickets for the summer concert go on sale to the general public Friday, Dec. 14. They can be purchased online, in person at the Wells Fargo Center box office or by calling 1-800-298-4200.

Grande's album "Sweetener" was released in August. The album features a song named for then-fiancé Pete Davidson, as well as the hit "God Is A Woman."

The singer recently received two Grammy Award nominations, one for Best Pop Solo Performance (for "God Is A Woman") and another for Best Pop Vocal Album (for "Sweetener").

Sinead Cummings
sinead@phillyvoice.com

