Wawa just released a seasonal secret menu for the holidays

Wawa's newest secret menu items feature a seasonal flavor favorite this year.

The hidden menu is called "Mint-er Wonderland" and is bringing us three peppermint drinks, both hot and cold, for a limited time.

It looks like the options are Peppermint Steamer, Peppermint Bark Cream Smoothie, and Peppermint Hot Chocolate.

When I contacted a representative with Wawa to get some more information, they said it was a secret and couldn't tell me much.

But they did reveal that all of the beverages have some crushed peppermint candy sprinkled on top and that the drinks are certainly "indulgent."

We've been chronicling Wawa's secret menus since last spring. Since launching the campaign, the chains have featured themes like birthday cake, Halloween, rainbow.

If you're still in the dark about how to order these speciality items, read this. You're welcome.

Based on some social media feedback, apparently for Wawa-devotees these sweet, minty treats are a hit.

