Wawa just released a seasonal secret menu for the holidays

December 10, 2018
Wawa's newest secret menu items feature a seasonal flavor favorite this year.
The hidden menu is called "Mint-er Wonderland" and is bringing us three peppermint drinks, both hot and cold, for a limited time.
It looks like the options are Peppermint Steamer, Peppermint Bark Cream Smoothie, and Peppermint Hot Chocolate.
When I contacted a representative with Wawa to get some more information, they said it was a secret and couldn't tell me much.
But they did reveal that all of the beverages have some crushed peppermint candy sprinkled on top and that the drinks are certainly "indulgent."
Some secrets are 'mint' to be enjoyed. pic.twitter.com/rtTnTivob4— Wawa (@Wawa) November 30, 2018
We've been chronicling Wawa's secret menus since last spring. Since launching the campaign, the chains have featured themes like birthday cake, Halloween, rainbow.
If you're still in the dark about how to order these speciality items, read this. You're welcome.
Based on some social media feedback, apparently for Wawa-devotees these sweet, minty treats are a hit.
Special @Wawa Announcement!— ǝᴉɹɐW llǝuʎ˥ (@lynellmarie) December 2, 2018
The Peppermint Smoothie off of the #WawaSecretMenu is 🗣SO GOOD. pic.twitter.com/2GXII3Ruzd
Already done, did that!! Soooooooo good!! #WawaSecretMenu pic.twitter.com/wDUVot1OH7— Julia (@JuJuBeeGrrl) December 7, 2018
You know I love a #WawaSecretMenu drink! Peppermint Hot Chocolate pic.twitter.com/Qn6wSjm4ci— TiffaStar (@tiffariffic) December 9, 2018
Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.