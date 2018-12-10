More News:

December 10, 2018

Wawa just released a seasonal secret menu for the holidays

"Mint-er Wonderland" features three seasonal drinks

By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
The Wawa "Mint-er Wonderland" secret menu is now available at Wawa stores.

Wawa's newest secret menu items feature a seasonal flavor favorite this year. 

The hidden menu is called "Mint-er Wonderland" and is bringing us three peppermint drinks, both hot and cold, for a limited time. 

It looks like the options are Peppermint Steamer, Peppermint Bark Cream Smoothie, and Peppermint Hot Chocolate. 

RELATED: Pennsylvanians' favorite holiday treat is eggnog, so here's how to make it at home 

When I contacted a representative with Wawa to get some more information, they said it was a secret and couldn't tell me much. 

But they did reveal that all of the beverages have some crushed peppermint candy sprinkled on top and that the drinks are certainly "indulgent." 

We've been chronicling Wawa's secret menus since last spring. Since launching the campaign, the chains have featured themes like birthday cake, Halloween, rainbow

If you're still in the dark about how to order these speciality items, read this. You're welcome. 

Based on some social media feedback, apparently for Wawa-devotees these sweet, minty treats are a hit. 

